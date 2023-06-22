Bellingham and Rashford take football style to Paris Fashion Week





Marcus Rashford, Jude Bellingham and Jaylen Brown secured front-row seats for the launch of Pharrell Williams’ first collection as the new creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton. Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton Jude Bellingham only completed his move to Real Madrid a week ago, but wasted no time making the most of his newfound superstar status as he took a front row seat near the podium at the Paris Fashion Week. – Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (US) Bellingham was relieved of his international duties for recent England internationals to attend his unveiling at the Bernabeu last Thursday after moving from Borussia Dortmund in a deal that could be worth up to 134 million. Editor’s Choice 2 Related His England teammate, Marcus Rashford, was not so lucky. But, after Euro 2024 qualifying victories over Malta and North Macedonia, the Manchester United striker’s long 2022-23 season was finally (thankfully) over, and he was free to join Bellingham among the cream of the fashion and celebrity world. . Dressed in the finest haute couture, Rashford and Bellingham certainly looked the part as they strutted around the French capital on Tuesday. The duo attended the Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2024 show, where they sat next to Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown. Rashford wore a pristine green Louis Vuitton coach jacket over a white beaded t-shirt with black sweatpants, a pair of Clash Square sunglasses and an LV Chain Links necklace, a look that would cost around $6,400 out of the rack. However, her attire was positively understated compared to the outfit Bellingham chose. The 19-year-old went all out in a pajama suit consisting of a flocked jacket, matching monogrammed pants and heavy baroque loafers, expertly accessorized with LV 1.1 Millionaires Infinity Dots sunglasses and a bandana monochrome tied around the neck. This fit would set you back around $7,300, though there’s a saving to be made by the fact that Bellingham’s set doesn’t include a shirt underneath the jacket. The pair were joined by Bellingham’s 17-year-old brother Jobe, who recently signed for Sunderland the same week his older brother moved to Real Madrid, and came dressed in an equally eye-catching outfit. The Bellingham Brothers. were relax on vacation together in the south of France earlier this week, before heading to Paris to attend the launch of Pharrell Williams’ debut collection as the new creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton. They took their seats for the show in the front row, alongside stars regularly seen next to the catwalk like Beyonce, Jay-Z and Kim Kardashian. The fashion show unfolded before a global audience on the Pont Neuf bridge as models paraded a variety of high-end streetwear, bead-studded tracksuits and oversized fur jackets along the painted runway. gold. After 11 months of work, Bellingham and Rashford have certainly earned their break from the world of football.

