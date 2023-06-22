Joan Collins, 90, wowed in a purple wedding dress to marry Percy Gibson, 58

When it comes to unconventional wedding dresses, few can look like Dame Joan Collins. The 90-year-old Hollywood icon tore up the bridal rule book when she married her fifth husband, Percy Gibson, 58, in 2002 in a stunning lilac gown.

The actress, known for her long career as an actress in several films and TV shows, married her longtime love in a ceremony at Claridge’s Hotel in London on February 17 with many others in attendance. famous faces including Dame Shirley Bassey, Roger Moore and Rupert Everett.

WATCH: Joan Collins looks sensational as she dances in a bikini

Dame Joan celebrated her milestone birthday in 2022 by sharing a gorgeous photo of the newlyweds cutting the cake after saying yes. She wrote on Instagram at the time: “20 years ago today #ahubby and I got married and have been happily ever since.”

The star’s string of hashtags even gave a fun glimpse into what makes their marriage lasting, as she shared, “#togetherness” and “#seperatebathrooms,” followed by a laughing face emoji.

MORE:Joan Collins, 90, shows off an impressive figure in lacy dress as she makes exciting announcement

MORE: Joan Collins and hubby Percy Gibson arrive in style at HELLO! Inspiration Prize

Joan married Percy while wearing a stunning lilac dress

The couple, who met in 2000 when Joan starred in a play Percy was producing in San Francisco, could be seen beaming in the photo as they cut their four-tier cake adorned with delicate flowers and foliage.

Joan’s surprisingly non-traditional dress was designed by Nolan Miller, who was the costume designer for Dynasty, the show that made Joan a TV legend, and her matching lilac shoes were by Manolo Blahnik. The multi-award-winning actress completed her look with a lilac headpiece.

©Jeff Spicer Percy Gibson and Dame Joan Collins married in 2002

Who is Joan Collins’ husband, Percy Gibson?

Percy is a theater and film director/producerr and although they clearly have a lot in common, such as their involvement in showbiz, Joan marveled at her individuality. “Percy is the most honorable man I have ever met” she told people shortly after they got married. “He’s so his own person and extremely secure in his own skin.”

However, the husband and the wife do not hesitate to confront each other. She wrote in the Daily Mail in 2018: “I’m not a Stepford wife and he’s an alpha-Peruvian-Scottish male so sometimes we clash but it doesn’t last long and we apologize quickly.”

©Instagram Joan and Percy are happily married

Before meeting her fifth husband, Joan was adamant that she would not remarry. “We hit it off immediately. He was funny, engaging, handsome, and after the show I socialized with him, my co-star George Hamilton and my daughter Katy,” she wrote in the Mail.

In his 2011 memoirThe world according to Jeanneshe wrote: “I kissed a lot of frogs before I found my prince. For those women looking for a life partner, that old adage that men are like buses and “if you wait long enough, the right one will come” holds true for a reason.”

©Getty The couple even renewed their vows in 2009

The 58-year-old, born in Peru, found success working in the theater and film industry. His previous credits in addition to stage productions include The Time of Their Lives, which featured his wife, Joan, and Banksy’s Coming For Dinner, in which he played a version of himself. In 1998, Percy took part in Who wants to be a millionaire?

Opening at HELLO! Magazine in 2015, Joan opened up about how happy she was as Percy’s wife. “This is my fifth marriage, and my happiest, and my last,” she says. “Percy is wonderful, he’s my soul mate. That’s not to say we don’t bicker, but we understand each other very well.”

Percy, meanwhile, added later in the same interview, “People are entitled to their opinion but it’s good to prove them wrong. I’ve certainly never been happier and I hope make Joan happy because she really deserves it.”

©Getty Images Percy is Joan’s fifth husband.

Who was Joan Collins previously married to?

Joan was married four times before her happy union with Percy. Her first husband was Irish actor Maxwell Reed, whom she married in 1952 aged 19, but later divorced in 1956. In one of her books, Joan bravely wrote about how she was drugged and assaulted by Maxwell, who died in 1974.

© Ron Case Actress Joan Collins on her wedding day to her husband, actor Maxwell Reed. (Photo by Ron Case/Getty Images)

“And what he gave me was a drug. He drugged my drink,” she continued. “It was what was called a Mickey Finn at the time. What I think would be Rohypnol today. It was so awful. That I… that I had done that thing.”

© Bettman Joan Collins with Anthony Newley

In 1963, she married her second husband, actor and singer Anthony Newley, with whom she welcomed two children Tara and Alexander, but the marriage did not last. They separated in 1971 and Anthony later died in 1999.

© Express Joan Collins pictured with her third husband, American businessman Ron Kass

In 1972 she married her third husband, Ron Krass, and the couple had a daughter together. Joan’s fourth husband was singer Peter Holm. The couple married in Las Vegas in 1985 but divorced two years later.