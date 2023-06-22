Milan Fashion Week: Italian menswear stands out

Concision is the word that came to mind after eight surprising days in this capital of men’s ready-to-wear, and in Florence. Has an invisible force taken a blue pencil from all the loose narratives, the rehashed inspirations, the derivative references that have prevailed in recent seasons? Suddenly everything seemed sharp and focused, like the first Hemingway after he learned to do Gertrude Stein.

Creators who have worked for decades on narratives as schticky as the plot of an airport novel (we see you, Dolce & Gabbana) have discovered urgency and a new approach in tight editing. It must be liberating not to rewrite the same paragraph every season, even if the demands of an increasingly industrialized luxury market require designers to repeat themselves.

What to do? You could follow Pierpaolo Piccioli’s lead at Valentino, showing off his first menswear collection in three years. The grouping of 56 looks was finely proportioned, but as much was expected of this picky designer. Shorts were worn under square jackets. Soft collar shirts were paired with thin ties. Guayabera style shirts were adorned with sequined flowers. There were ghostly jumpsuits and drifting overcoats.

It’s no coincidence that the significant design move was the designers’ decision to put text on certain garments and many accessories. The words he used are taken from Hanya Yanagihara’s 2015 novel A Little Life., a bestseller full of self-harm, childhood trauma, emotional mortification and rape. (Ms. Yanagihara is the editor-in-chief of T Magazine.) For undisclosed reasons, Mr. Piccioli skirted the more gothic elements of fiction and settled for one sentence that renewed him and gave him the feeling of being full of life: We are so old that we have become young again.