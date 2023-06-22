Fashion
Milan Fashion Week: Italian menswear stands out
Concision is the word that came to mind after eight surprising days in this capital of men’s ready-to-wear, and in Florence. Has an invisible force taken a blue pencil from all the loose narratives, the rehashed inspirations, the derivative references that have prevailed in recent seasons? Suddenly everything seemed sharp and focused, like the first Hemingway after he learned to do Gertrude Stein.
Creators who have worked for decades on narratives as schticky as the plot of an airport novel (we see you, Dolce & Gabbana) have discovered urgency and a new approach in tight editing. It must be liberating not to rewrite the same paragraph every season, even if the demands of an increasingly industrialized luxury market require designers to repeat themselves.
What to do? You could follow Pierpaolo Piccioli’s lead at Valentino, showing off his first menswear collection in three years. The grouping of 56 looks was finely proportioned, but as much was expected of this picky designer. Shorts were worn under square jackets. Soft collar shirts were paired with thin ties. Guayabera style shirts were adorned with sequined flowers. There were ghostly jumpsuits and drifting overcoats.
It’s no coincidence that the significant design move was the designers’ decision to put text on certain garments and many accessories. The words he used are taken from Hanya Yanagihara’s 2015 novel A Little Life., a bestseller full of self-harm, childhood trauma, emotional mortification and rape. (Ms. Yanagihara is the editor-in-chief of T Magazine.) For undisclosed reasons, Mr. Piccioli skirted the more gothic elements of fiction and settled for one sentence that renewed him and gave him the feeling of being full of life: We are so old that we have become young again.
Decontextualized and printed on jeans, outerwear and leather briefcases, the words could easily have tipped over to gimmickry, the fridge magnet thing. Instead, you felt the idea legitimately moved Mr. Piccioli, who wrote on his Instagram after the show that he longed to restore the enchantment and eyes I had when I dreamed of doing this work. In a sense, the Valentino collection was a kind of disclosure bordering on confession. Design and not red carpet stunts or global commercial dominance is where Mr. Picciolis’ story began. He would like to come back.
Probably the whole industry would. Now, in this moment, we have to inject fantasy, ideas, Miuccia Prada said immediately after her Sunday show. It was unclear what made this era different from others, except perhaps the looming threat of artificial intelligence. Alternately fantastical and pragmatic, the Prada collection was as always rich with its trademark intellectualized game. For starters, there was a set made of industrial floorboards made of sheet steel, on which from the ceiling oozed an oobleck-like substance.
Between the curtains of slime paraded pretty robots dressed in tailored jackets with oversized shoulders, high-waisted shorts or balloon pants. The hourglass silhouettes are reminiscent of constructivist dolls. Ms. Prada and Raf Simons, her co-creative director, cited the overly manly proportions of 1940s men’s suits as a point of reference. Yet there was little need to go back that far. You can find these same proportions in nearly every collection of Claude Montana menswear from the late 1980s.
What the two designers added was a riff on those pneumatic period shapes, layering them with brightly colored utilitarian vests, alternating shorts with roomy jeans of the kind worn by the speed-addicted teenagers in the book. classic Larry Clarks Tulsa photo, or proving commercially irresistible fringed floral shirts that would make anyone the hit of the Kiwanis bowling league.
If that makes the Prada show seem frivolous, it definitely wasn’t. Like most of the other designers here, Ms. Prada is exceptionally focused on maintaining the legitimacy, if not the primacy, of Italian design. People like the highly underrated Walter Chiapponi at Tods do this by producing understated collections that virtually eliminate any adornment.
Rather than hoarding style tricks, Mr. Chiapponi has carefully pared down things alien to classic menswear like windbreakers, chore coats, baseball jackets, reverse-pleated pants and car coats. right down to your fingertips until you can confuse the offerings with JC Penney’s basics. . But of course that would be impossible because, much like the goods for the stealth set, the clothes were made of very light woolens, fine spun cotton, materials like buckskin or paper-thin suede.
It is a cardinal conservation rule that by the time a species is designated as endangered it is probably too late for salvation. Almost the same can be said of skilled craftsmen, and this knowledge certainly played a part in Silvia Venturini Fendis’ decision to hold her exhibition in a brand new Fendi factory in Bagno a Ripoli, a Tuscan hamlet 30 minutes from Florence. .
Previously, the roughly 400 guests who had been bussed in or driven around the countryside were invited to stroll through a fully equipped factory as workers in white coats mimed slicing through immaculate calfskin with a laser machine, to tie and sew cuckoo bags.
The idea of transparency in all aspects of our work is important, Ms. Fendi said in an interview. People want to check the sources of what they buy, who, what, where. Presumably, at $3,000 for a classic baguette, they already know why.
Artisans, even those trained in advanced technology, are rare in Italy or anywhere else, for that matter. Celebrating them publicly, as Ms. Fendi did by bringing her entire team out after the show, is as pragmatic as it is considerate. These are, after all, the unsung forces behind his vision of what might be called intersectional menswear: sophisticated shirt aprons or mesh vests naturally dyed with the nettles that grow wild on the hills. tuscany; designs inspired by stitched work aprons or tool belts transformed into miniskirts and worn over trousers; slingback clogs; articulated handbags created in collaboration with Japanese architect Kengo Kuma.
Madame Fendis luxury is not the quiet type. Neither are the designs produced for the Ralph Laurens Purple Label collection. Back in Milan, after a four-year hiatus, Lauren’s design team staged their presentation at Mr Laurens’ private palace, where guests like Chris Pine and Damson Idris eyed a rare Jaguar XK120 parked in the forecourt , sipped champagne (or sparkling water, in Mr. Pines’ case) and drifted among potted palms.
Although the collection was divided into three passages, each one squarely designed in the idiom of Mr. Laurens Gatsby (a tailored denim suit was the outlier), one gratifying passage was the room full of formal wear in the hues hoarseness of a macaw.
According to a spokesperson, non-traditional evening wear is the fastest growing category in Mr. Laurens’ Purple Label line. Given that the brand recently opened a 4,000 square foot store along Miamis Design District’s luxury goods rialto, it’s conceivable that all those dinner jackets in emerald or canary green; cherry pants overprinted with bright foliage; and double-breasted tangerine tuxedos with wide, pointed lapels are being pitched to that segment of the affluent South American population who has yet to decamp from South Florida to Madrid.
The two shows that closed Milan Fashion Week were Giorgio Armani and Zegna. Each had revision and simplification as its central thesis. At Zegna, Alessandro Sartori, who trained as a tailor and bases everything on classic sartorial precepts, has gradually reduced his style to a sort of tense fatality. Like a Raymond Carver story, his clothes have clockwork geometry and logic. Unadorned down to its simplicity, it renders undetectable the intricate harvesting, weaving and fusing processes that go into its making.
Mr. Armani is far from minimalist, but his style is generally being adapted, what he called a constant process of writing and rewriting. Since 1975, Mr. Armani has continually made changes to a style he almost invented, with the result that he’s got things down to the basics: unconstructed sports jackets that read like shirts, handsome field coats and cargo pants, deeply cut blouse pants and waistcoats worn over bare chests to create the effect of masculine cleavage.
On many occasions, Mr. Armani has been aimless, adrift or fallen into the trap of sentimentalizing his own back pages. In a way, this is no longer the case. Finally, at 88, he has aged so much that he has become young again.
