First Amendment dress code

United States District Court

When a plaintiff college student sought a preliminary injunction to allow him to wear a T-shirt to school bearing the words THERE ARE JUST TWO SEXES, that claim should be dismissed because the defendants’ application of the school dress code has been undertaken to protect the invasion of other students’ rights to a safe and secure educational environment.

Plaintiff LM, a minor, by and through his father and stepmother, alleges violations of his First and Fourteenth Amendment rights by defendants Town of Middleborough, Middleborough School Board (the Board school) and two school administrators.

Nichols Middle School (Nichols) is a public college in Middleborough, Massachusetts. … Defendant Carolyn Lyons is the Superintendent of Middleborough Public Schools and Defendant Heather Tucker is Nichols’ Acting Principal.

Each year, students and their families receive the Nichols Jr. Middle School Student & Family Handbook (the handbook). … The manual includes a code of conduct with a dress code (the dress code).

LM is a twelve-year-old student at Nichols.

On March 21, 2023, LM attended school in Nichols in a t-shirt with the message THERE ARE ONLY TWO SEXES (the T-shirt).

On May 11, 2023, plaintiff filed the immediate action complaining under 42 USC 1983 for violations of the First and Fourteenth Amendments.

It can certainly be said (especially in hindsight) that the actions taken by the defendants were not in the best interests of the students whom the defendants sought to protect. If the defendants had allowed LM to wear the jersey, he might have listened and heard other students explain why they viewed his message as hostile. Perhaps he would have learned from these students that they don’t use the word gender to refer to chromosome pairs or anatomy but to identity. As a seventh grader, at a time when students are beginning to consider different worldviews from their parents, he might have been more open to this understanding if the discussion had taken place at school. and had not been drowned out by the megaphone of the media. and adult protesters outside the school. And in this case, maybe LM. would have voluntarily chosen to stop wearing the jersey and the students that the defendants sought to protect would not have had to enter the school in front of the demonstrators amplifying LM’s remarks. But whether the plaintiff can demonstrate a likelihood of success depends not on whether the defendants could have handled the matter differently, but whether the Constitution prevents them from taking the steps they did.

Plaintiff has failed to establish a likelihood of success on the merits when unable to counter Defendants showing that dress code enforcement was undertaken to protect the invasion of other students’ rights to a safe and secure educational environment. secure.

Here, the school’s rationale for banning the shirt is not that LM is bullying a specific student, but that a group of potentially vulnerable students will not feel safe. A broader vision focused on student safety has been recognized by other courts.

Accordingly, Plaintiff has not demonstrated a substantial likelihood of success on his allegation that Defendants violated his constitutional rights by requiring him to remove the shirt at school.

Nor has LM established a potential for irreparable harm in the absence of a preliminary injunction. LM argues that any First Amendment deprivation of his liberties constitutes irreparable harm, and that where he has made a strong showing of a likelihood of success on the merits, the irreparable harm component of the LM analysis preliminary injunction is also satisfied. …However, where the court has found that the plaintiff has failed to demonstrate a likelihood of success on the merits and the plaintiff offers no further argument as to the potential for irreparable harm, the plaintiff has failed to establish this part of the analysis of the preliminary injunction.

The balance of relative hardship intersects with the relief sought. Although the plaintiff may encounter a limited restriction in his ability to convey a specific message during the school day in the absence of an injunction, if an injunction were to be issued, the court attributes to the defendants the assertion that the other students the right to be safe and to be left alone during the school day. would be infringed, as would the defendants’ ability to enforce policies required under state laws and regulations. Consequently, this component weighs against the requested plaintiffs.

Finally, the court must consider the effect of preliminary injunctions on the public interest. The plaintiff asserts that the prohibition of unconstitutional acts is always in the public interest. …However, as noted above, the plaintiff has not established the likelihood of success of his claim that an unconstitutional act has occurred or is threatened and, therefore, has not established that an injunction is in the public interest. In contrast, the defendants point to laws passed by the Massachusetts legislature prohibiting discrimination, bullying, or harassment in schools based on gender identity or expression, as well as Department of Education guidelines. Massachusetts elementary and secondary education requiring schools to provide a safe environment for progress. academically and developmentally, regardless of gender identity.

For the foregoing reasons, all four preliminary injunction factors weigh against the relief sought and, therefore, Plaintiffs’ motion for a preliminary injunction. [Doc. No. 12] is refused.

LM vs. Town of Middleborough, et al. (Lawyers Weekly No. 02-271-23) (17 pages) (Talwani, J.) (Civil Action No. 1:23-cv-11111-IT) (16 June 2023).

Click here to read the full text of the advisory.

e