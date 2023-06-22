Texas woman searching for her wedding dress after it was sold





Renee Cummings’ dress was sold at a yard sale years ago, but now she’s hoping to find it for her daughter.

LAMPASAS, Texas A woman from central Texas is on a mission to find her wedding dress. The nearly 30-year-old dress isn’t necessarily missing, it wasn’t misplaced or stolen. The dress was actually sold at a garage sale two and a half years ago in Gatesville. Renee Cummings has decided not to keep the dress any longer as she and her husband downsize the houses. It wasn’t until recently, when one of her daughters got engaged, that she began to regret not keeping the sentimental garment. Cummings told 6 News that her daughter hopes to reuse her dress for her own wedding. She now turns to power of social media to help find the dress. “I would really like to get any part of it back that I can salvage and I’m willing to buy it back from them, I’m willing to travel to get it,” Cummings said. “I would really, really love to have the dress. If it has the same sentimental value from them now as it did to me, if they let me know that would be great. I would love to hear from them.” Cummings married the love of his life in 1993 in Lampasas, TX. They were two young and loving children at 20 and 24. Cummings wanted to get married close to Christmas and remembers the moment she picked out her wedding dress with two women who were important in her life. “I’ve lost my mother and grandmother since I got married and they bought me the dress,” Cummings said. “They were the only ones to go shopping with me, they were there every time I bought it and they were a big part of my life for a very long time. Now they’re both gone and I was hoping that they might see the girl’s wedding, but that’s not going to happen.” Cummings describes her dress as heavily beaded on the bodice, all the way around the waist and down to the cathedral-style train. The nearly 30-year-old dress is long-sleeved and has satin rosettes on the shoulders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kcentv.com/article/news/community/texas-woman-searching-for-wedding-dress-after-it-was-sold/500-c5d523c3-a304-48cb-96b0-41f2d47c016f The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos