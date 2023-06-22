Explosion in Paris today: dozens injured after the fire of an American fashion school





Gas explosion in Paris: at least 24 injured Four people are in critical condition and two are believed to be trapped under rubble after an explosion sparked a fire in central Paris. Authorities said a total of 37 people were injured. The blast was extremely violent, said Florence Berthout, mayor of the city's fifth arrondissement, where the blast occurred. Journalist Olivier Galzi told BFM TV that he saw the facade of a nearby building completely collapse. People were asked to avoid the area. The incident took place at the American Academy in Paris, rue Saint-Jacques, near the Luxembourg Gardens and the Sorbonne University. It is a design school offering courses in fashion, interior design and arts. Paris police spokeswoman Loubna Atta said it was too early to determine the source of the fire and could not confirm reports that it was caused by a gas explosion. Huge plumes of black smoke billowed into the air over the surrounding neighborhood, but the fire was quickly brought under control. Follow for the latest updates Key points An explosion occurred at the Paris American Academy on rue Saint-Jacques in the 5th arrondissement

33 people injured, four seriously, two feared buried under the rubble

A huge cloud of smoke billowed from the rooftops

Officials say it’s too early to determine the cause of the explosion and fire

Fires quickly brought under control by emergency services Show last update



1687399200 Everything shook. The windows exploded The Parisian has compiled a number of testimonials that we have translated here: Quentin, a student at the Ecole des Mines on Boulevard Saint-Michel, was in front of the Val-de-Grèce at the time of the events. I heard a boom and saw a ball of fire 20 or 30 meters high, he says. Then the building collapsed with a tremendous noise. The explosion was so strong, explains an employee of Catholic Education, whose headquarters is nearby, that she felt it in (her) body almost like in a film. I felt a big explosion, like a shock wave, says Loris, who works at Le Puzzle bar, about twenty meters from the scene of the disaster. Everything shook. Windows shattered, manholes rose. The building collapsed, everyone started running. The building opposite also caught fire. What followed the explosion was chaos, says Maa, 13, who was taking part in a karate class next to the explosion: The fire alarm went off in the building and the teacher asked us to leave the premises. We didn’t know what was going on, there was a bit of panic. As we left, we saw the flames rise very high, about ten meters. Olivier O’ConnellJune 22, 2023 03:00 1687395600 Massive plumes of black smoke billow after an explosion on a busy street in Paris Olivier O’ConnellJune 22, 2023 02:00 1687392000 Across the street, the local bar LOree du Bois had become a rallying point for local residents looking for a place to spend the night, as they weren’t expecting to be able to return home immediately. Firefighters and medics were comforting older residents they had just evacuated from their buildings. Some speculated on the origin of the explosion, suspecting a gas leak, like Monique Mosser, 75 years old. They were told it was gasoline, while they kept digging holes in all the streets of Paris…, she said, referring to local works that were being done in the Street. Like Oliur, Mosser also thought the explosion looked like a bomb. It’s really annoying, like a plane crashing into your head. Quentin Huet, 20, a student at the nearby Ecole des Mines, told Reuters it wasn’t just the sound that frightened him. I saw a gigantic ball of fire, 20 or 30 meters (65 to 100 feet) high like you see in movies or on TV, he said. Olivier O’ConnellJune 22, 2023 01:00 1687389300 Shaken residents wait anxiously near the site of the explosion Rahman Oliur waited impatiently on a Parisian street corner on Wednesday, shortly after an explosion ripped through it, injuring at least 30 people and blowing up the front of his bazaar. “The store exploded. I had the impression that it was a bomb, an attack,” said Oliur, 27, still shaken by the explosion which, according to him, miraculously spared him. “If I had been closer to the window, I wouldn’t have made it.” He said one of his neighbors wasn’t so lucky. He saw her leave the building with her two children, blood pouring from her injured arm. Now that they were out, his main concern was whether his shop, located at 282 rue Saint-Jacques in the heart of the Latin Quarter, would be secure as authorities blockaded the perimeter while security operations were underway. “I’m very scared, I don’t know how I’m going to handle security for the night,” he said. Olivier O’ConnellJune 22, 2023 12:15 a.m. 1687388400 Watch: Immediately after the Paris explosion Olivier O’ConnellJune 22, 2023 12:00 a.m. 1687386652 Olivier O’ConnellJune 21, 2023 11:30 p.m. 1687383652 Acclaimed Greek-French filmmaker Costa-Gavras, 90, was among those who witnessed the blast and spoke to The Associated Press.



A huge noise and the house shook like that… We thought, what’s going on? We thought it might be the sky (a storm). … It’s no laughing matter. Olivier O’ConnellJune 21, 2023 10:40 p.m. 1687382452 Suspected gas leak as cause Edouard Civel, deputy mayor of the 5th arrondissement, attributed the explosion to a gas leak but other officials were more cautious. A forensic official said a gas explosion was one of the possible causes under investigation. District mayor Florence Berthout told French TV channel BFM that firefighters were looking for two people who were believed to have been inside the building at the time of the blast. The explosion was extremely violent, she said, describing pieces of glass still falling from buildings. Olivier O’ConnellJune 21, 2023 10:20 p.m. 1687381252 I found my husband in shock’ Jema Halbert, owner of a butcher shop near the site of the blast, said she had gone upstairs to get something when the blast happened.



I heard a boom. …So I went downstairs, where I found my husband in shock, the dust near the cash register and I thought, wait, there’s a problem. So I came out and saw big flames and said, that’s impossible. I called my daughter. She cried. She was shocked. Olivier O’ConnellJune 21, 2023 10:00 p.m. 1687380052 Sirens wailed as ambulances passed through the neighborhood, but residents began moving freely through the previously cordoned-off street, Rue Saint-Jacques. Associated Press reporters said smoke had stopped coming out of the building where the explosion occurred. Paris Police Chief Laurent Nunez said the building housed a private school, the Paris American Academy. The school was founded in 1965 and offers education in fashion design, interior design, fine art and creative writing. A Paris police official told the AP that 24 people were injured, including four in critical condition and 20 with less serious injuries. Injuries were sustained primarily when people were blown off by the blast, the official said. Olivier O’ConnellJune 21, 2023 9:40 p.m.

