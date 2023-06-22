Revelers gather at the ancient stone circle of Stonehenge to celebrate the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, near Salisbury, England, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung ) Antlers and costumes: Stonehenge welcomes 8,000 visitors for the summer solstice Antlers and costumes: Stonehenge welcomes 8,000 visitors for the summer solstice

STONEHENGE, England (AP) — All hail the rising sun.

About 8,000 revelers gathered around a circle of prehistoric stones on a plain in southern England to express their devotion to the sun or to join in the fun.

Druids, pagans, hippies, local residents and tourists, many dressed in colorful costumes and even deer antlers, stayed and celebrated at Stonehenge for the night and greeted the sunrise on Wednesday, which is the longest day in the northern hemisphere.

As dawn broke, the sun rose behind what is known as the Heel Stone in the northeastern part of the horizon and the first rays shone into the heart of Stonehenge, one of the most ancient prehistoric monuments. famous in the world and a World Heritage Site.

A sunny dawn followed a slightly hazy sunrise, which was greeted with drums, chants and cheers.

“Stonehenge continues to captivate and bring people together to celebrate the seasons, as it has for thousands of years,” said Nichola Tasker, director of Stonehenge at English Heritage, a charity that manages hundreds of historic sites.

“There was a wonderful atmosphere from sunset to sunrise, and everyone enjoyed a very atmospheric morning,” she added.

Local police said two people suspected of disturbing public order had been arrested after they were refused entry due to being drunk.

“Everyone was joyful, enjoyed the event and had a glorious time and it was peaceful and safe,” said Wiltshire Police Chief Constable Catherine Roper, who attended Solstice for the first time.

In addition to the 8,000 people in attendance, English Heritage said around 154,000 people from around the world tuned in to watch the sunset and sunrise on the charity’s livestream.

Across the UK, optimism will reign supreme as summer officially begins. It’s no coincidence that the nearby Glastonbury Festival, one of the biggest music events in the world, also opens on Wednesday. Stonehenge and Glastonbury are believed to be on ley lines – mystical energy connections across the UK

For the thousands of people who make the pilgrimage to Stonehenge, about 128 kilometers southwest of London, they can’t wait to see Elton John at Glastonbury or a few ciders in the sun. Many of those present at Stonehenge will be making the short 80 kilometer journey further west to Glastonbury over the next few days.

For the Druids, modern spiritualists linked to the ancient Celtic religious order, Stonehenge has centuries-old significance, and they performed their rituals around the solstice in their traditional white robes. It is effectively the cycle of life, death and rebirth.

This year, the summer solstice at Stonehenge began at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and ended at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. For this night, worshipers are allowed to spend time inside the stone circle. Some were singing or playing their acoustic guitars or banging their drums. Alcohol was banned, as were public address systems. Blankets were allowed, but no sleeping bags please. And definitely no rock climbing.

The rules have gotten tougher over the decades, certainly during the coronavirus pandemic. In the less restricted past, tens of thousands of people would travel by foot, car, bus, or motorbike to worship at the Sun Temple or just have a little fun.

Stonehenge is a symbol of British culture and history and remains one of the country’s greatest tourist attractions, despite seemingly constant traffic jams on the nearby A303 motorway, a popular route for motorists traveling to and from the south west of England.

Stonehenge was built on the flat lands of Salisbury Plain in stages from 5,000 years ago, with the single stone circle erected in the late Neolithic around 2,500 BC. Hills in South West Wales, nearly 240 kilometers away, but the origin of the others remains a mystery.

The significance of the site has been vigorously debated, with some theories seeming more outlandish, even alien, than others.

English Heritage notes several explanations – Stonehenge being a coronation site for Danish kings, a druidic temple, a cult center for healing or an astronomical computer for predicting eclipses and solar events.

The charity said the most generally accepted interpretation “is that of a prehistoric temple aligned with the movements of the sun”.

After all, the stones are in perfect harmony with the sun at the summer and winter solstices.

___

Pylas reported from London.