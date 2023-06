Inside Pharrell Williams, Louis Vuitton’s first star-studded men’s show

Ever since Pharrell Williams was named creative director for menswear at Louis Vuitton in February this year, the fashion circuit has been eagerly anticipating the entrepreneur and musician’s highly anticipated debut collection – and it certainly didn’t disappoint. Williams, the late successor to Virgil Ablohs, ensured last night’s show would remain a much-discussed event by inviting a cohort of his esteemed peers and industry titans. Unrestrained joy was the theme of the evening; a stream of A-list stars including Rihanna (the heavily pregnant entrepreneur was recently announced as the face of the fashion house’s SS24 campaign), A$AP Rocky, Jay-Z, Beyonc, Naomi Campbell, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian and Kelly Rowland gathered at the iconic Pont Neuf – the oldest standing bridge in the French capital – a stone’s throw from the Louis Vuitton studio where the announced designer developed the line, to attend the historic evening. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis White Stone As the golden hour approached, spectators were brought to the venue via service boats before being serenaded by a live orchestra and a performance by the Virginia-based Voices of Fire choir as they waited the immersive track experience. The 50-year-old creative polymath sent a total of 71 looks down the runway, including a reimagining of the legendary house’s signature Damier print on trench coats, denim and tailoring, while a pixelated version of the print classic camouflage (Williams titled it Damouflage) made a welcome appearance saturating parkas, knitwear, boots and suits. Love provided the focal point of the line, artfully crafted as LV-overs (a tribute to Williams’ birthplace in Virginia) and sporting a textured jacket worn by South London musician Dave, in addition to appearances on the catwalks by former YSL designer director Stefano Pilati and Clipse. Dominique Charriau Accessories were cause for pause, as models clung to updated iterations of the ubiquitous Speedy bag rendered in hues so sumptuous even the biggest devotees of quiet luxury will reconsider their accessory rotation. At one point, the brand’s monogrammed trunks were piled into the back of a buggy, and elsewhere the artwork of Los Angeles native Henry Taylor was also embroidered onto costumes and accessories. Williams’ penchant for emotive and awe-inspiring jewelry materializes in bead-laden necklaces, bejeweled LV belts, brooches, and pocket watches. A performance by Jay-Z and Williams reeling off their impressive catalog of blockbuster hits solidified the night as one of fashion’s most memorable this year. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis This isn’t Williams’ first foray into fashion design, with a history in the industry that spans more than a decade. Williams previously collaborated with Kenzo’s current creative director, Nigo, on Billionaire Boys Club and BAPE in the mid-2000s, essentially changing the streetwear genre with their groundbreaking clothes. Not to mention, the NERD frontman teamed up with Louis Vuitton in 2008 to unveil a jewelry line and has collaborations with Chanel and Adidas under his belt. Pierre Mouton

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/a44280434/pharrell-williams-debut-louis-vuitton-mens-show/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos