Pharrell Williams’ Humanrace Debuts at Louis Vuitton Show – Billboard





All featured products and services are independently chosen by the editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes. Pharrell Williams wasn’t the only one to debut at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 show on Tuesday (June 20) in Paris. The artist’s beauty brand, Humanrace, also emerged as the leading skincare brand used behind the scenes. It was the first show to feature Williams as the menswear creative director of the designer fashion brand. Having her beauty line showcased backstage seems fitting, as it marks her transition into the new role. Explore Explore See the latest videos, graphics and news See the latest videos, graphics and news Before the models hit the catwalk sporting the latest Louis Vuitton creations, they were prepped backstage with face and body care products from the Williams range. To get started, makeup artists applied the Three-Minute Facial Kit, which includes a cleanser, exfoliator, and moisturizer aimed at delivering facial-like results in as little as three minutes. From there, the moisturizing body cream was applied to quickly help moisturize the skin and look clean and hydrated as the models walked down the catwalk. Once their skin was primed, hydrated and ready to use, the models were covered in makeup from Pat McGrath Labs. Shop the products below. Human race Whether you’re getting ready for the day or heading to bed, this skin care kit can help you prep your skin in as little as three minutes. It comes with a rice powder cleanser made with rice particles, fruit AHAs and snow mushrooms, which can help balance and brighten the skin. It is recommended to use the Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator afterwards, as it removes dead skin with the help of glycolic acid, fruit AHAs, enzyme particles and rice. To complete your face, use the face moisturizer that seems to mimic the benefits of moisture with the help of snow mushrooms and hyaluronic acid. Human race Moisturizing Body Cream $54 Humanrace’s Moisturizing Body Cream, like the face cream mentioned above, aims to provide the skin with the benefits of moisture on the skin – less moisture. It is formulated with bakuchiol and peptides to help nourish and hydrate the skin. It’s also vegan, gluten-free, fragrance-free, and safe for micro tears. For more product recommendations, check out our roundup of celebrity-loved beauty brands, celebrity-owned eco-brands, and top celebrity fragrances.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.billboard.com/shop/pharrell-williams-humanrace-louis-vuitton-fashion-show-buy-products-1235329878/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos