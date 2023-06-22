Jeff Staple and Gmoney Launch “Pigeon Shit” Cap Collaboration at Paris Fashion Week

Streetwear pioneer Jeff Staple and pseudonymous entrepreneur NFT gmoney hosted a pop-up restaurant event during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, showcasing a collaboration between their respective Web3 projects crypto-native luxury house gmoneys 9dcc and Staples token-secured collaboration lab Stapleverse.

The duo said that just 12 hours before opening the doors to the event, they designed their unique new feature: NFT-based autographs for what Jeff calls the wink pigeon poop baseball cap. his Staple Pigeon menswear line.

The limited edition 9dcc x Stapleverse collaboration covers 270 baseball caps in total, with 200 on sale today. Each retails for $295 and is represented by an Ethereum NFT, which can be redeemed at any time to claim the physical hat. And it can be digitally signed by gmoney or Staples if you catch them in person.

It’s crazy, said gmoney Decrypt. Jeff and I can scan any product. We pat your hat, sign our phone, and you get an NFT autograph that you attach to your hat.

Gmoney likened it to a POAP, or Proof of Attendance Protocol, which is a type of NFT often distributed as a souvenir or ticket stub for online and real-world events.

The signature shows that you met one of us, he explained. It’s an advanced POAP, and you can collect our signatures. It’s like a treasure hunt.

The duo said they implemented the technology minutes before the interview.

This is the amazing thing about Web3iIt’s lightning fast compared to my world, said Staple Decryptreferring to the notoriously slow nature of the fashion industry.

Right now, for example, I’m developing the 2024 vacation line and it’s locked. You can’t change it,” he continued. “But NFT culture is changing daily. You can iterate. We iterated just an hour ago.

Staple, which started its eponymous company Staple in 1997, is excited about the future of Web3 technology and fashion. As things stand, he said, if a store you’ve never heard of places an order, you need to be able to verify whether it’s legit or not.

Check their credit score with Wells Fargo, see what their Dun & Bradstreet rating is, all that financial crap otherwise you ship an order not knowing if you’re going to get paid or not, Staple continued. It takes a month, while crypto would rationalize it. You have a wallet, you send me some crypto and I send you the order.

Staple believes this evolution is not happening fast enough in the traditional fashion industry. It’s a Titanic of an industry, he joked. If I said that Staple only accepts ETH, we are left with one account.

Jeff Staple (left) and gmoney at the Paris Fashion Week event. Image: Decrypt

When asked how long it would take the fashion world to catch up in crypto, gmoney replied: Regulatory policy makes me say 10 years. Recent events have fueled his pessimism about the current financial system.

Right after the SEC sued pretty much every crypto company, now suddenly every major player like BlackRock, Deutsche Bank, all are filing to enter the space, he said. How could you not be like, this looks very coordinated?

Staple leaned in and shared his cynicism about powers blocking mainstream crypto adoption.

I opened my bank account at First Republic Bank because they were crypto-friendly. They collapsed. And then suddenly, the next day, JPMorgan Chase, one of the oldest financial institutions in the world, sends me an email saying: Thank you for doing business with us. Were now your bank. Wow. The Illuminati literally came in and canceled it. How convenient, JPMorgan.

Nonetheless, Staples said, it’s in the Web3 and crypto space to stay.

I honestly would even if ETH crashed, he said. It’s about community engagement. I will continue to create digital versions of what I do in the physical world.

This Paris Fashion Week, more than any other in history, has been abuzz with the two letters that have every industry shaking in its boots: AI. But Staple and gmoney are placid on this front.

The biggest myth about AI is that it’s going to take everyone’s job, gmoney said. It’s not, as long as you know how to use it.

Staple was also unfazed by the alleged AI threat: it’s nothing he’s ever seen before. I am a rag seller. I am Al Bundy sell shoes. For me, it’s just a new medium, he says.

I think AI can do about 80% of the work. But that last 20% is everything, Staples added. It’s like a Michelin star chef giving you the exact ingredients, measurements, everything you need to make a dish, you still need magic in your fingers to put it together. you need this I don’t know whatsince then were in Paris.