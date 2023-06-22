Fashion
A Mustard Seed, The Boutique, moving to Urbana Square and adding menswear
A women’s boutique in Urbana will soon move to a new location and expand to include men’s clothing and items.
A mustard seed, The Boutique, currently located at 20 Monument Square, will move across the street to 40 Monument Square.
Stephanie Peterson and her husband Mark, who opened the store in December 2022, signed the lease for the new building on April 1.
They’re working on getting the new space ready, while working full time and having kids in baseball, softball and school season, Peterson said.
Last year when they decided to open the store, Mark Peterson wanted to offer men’s and women’s clothing and items together, but Stephanie Peterson wanted to give women a place just for them first. They thought maybe in a year or so they would see how their business was doing and then look for a location for a men’s store.
Once we opened A Mustard Seed, we realized we had a lot of out-of-town buyers on the weekends, so couples or families come in. The men usually walk in, hands in their pockets, and quickly say, I’ll be out or I’ll be next, she said.
About six weeks after they opened last year, the two started thinking about names and inventory for a men’s store. During Shop Urbanas Spring Fling, Stephanie Peterson said she was approached by Justin Weller, owner of Urbana Tomorrow, who recently purchased the building directly across from them.
Weller said he has six ground floor offices that he wants to convert into two separate retail spaces. The couple therefore examined him the same day.
Going through and comparing the area and discussing the details, my face lit up and I gave this to Mark, I had a smile of idea. He just shook his head and asked, what are you thinking? and (I said) Why not take both spaces and move the women too? said Stephanie Peterson.
The current location is approximately 300 square feet, while the new location is closer to 850 square feet. She said this new space will allow them to have two connected sides rather than one big mixed space, so they can have a man side with darker colors, dim lights and a more electric feel, and the side woman can be light and bright.
The plan is to offer men’s casual wear such as jeans and t-shirts, but also dress pants and shirts, whiskey glasses, beard grooming, hoodies and flannels.
The Petersons still have the lease at the current location, and they have another idea for that space, but Petersons said they need to open and operate the new store before tackling another project.
We did so much work there, it really feels like home, she says.
The grand opening of the new, expanded store will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 30, with a ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. There will be goodie bags to the first 25 customers who spend $200, food trucks such as Blended By J Acai Bowls and Oracle Tacos y Mas, treats from Lets Eat Cake, sangria from Pequenos Tapas and Wine Bar, a house bouncy and a panting face, live music from Urbana Brewing Co., a jewelry popup and more.
They plan to be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Saturday July 1 to Friday July 7, then its second Urbanas store on Saturday July 8. The couple then plans to rest on Sunday, July 9 before resuming regular summer hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.
For more information, visit A mustard seed, The Shop on Facebook.
