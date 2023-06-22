The wedding dress is back

Like Elton John and Britney Spears Hold Me Closer played at the start of And just like that Season 2, I admit that I gritted. It’s the perfect choice: Tiny Dancer would have been on the air in the 1970s, when Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) was just a little girl, and Spears’ presence conjures up memories of the late 90s and the early 1970s, when she and sex and the city reigned supreme. Also, for anyone who still hears the chorus as his most common misquote, Tony Danza To actually joined the cast. Clever!

This season has everyone looking to new beginnings: Carries resents a situation with her podcast producer, Franklyn, and learns to poach eggs; Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) has uprooted her entire life to try to live with infamous homewrecker Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) in California; and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) tries to figure out the adults her children are slowly becoming. No word on what poor Steve is until now Mirandas dumped him, but hell will probably come later this season whenever Aidan joins the mix.

And while a certain distant publicist has yet to show up for her cameo, the season premiere ended with a nostalgic bait of a different kind: Finally, we know why Sarah Jessica Parker was caught filming this spring in Wearing an old wedding dress and with this teal bird on her head. Like the first time, she did it for Anna Wintour.

And just like that Season 1 was a mixed bag, sometimes delicious and sometimes determined to make us all cringe. Miranda was struggling, Big died on a platoon, and every main character had suddenly befriended a person of color after decades of lily white cocktails. This season feels more natural as we watch how each character deals with the changing landscapes of middle age. Our best friends Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda, at least, feel more like themselves.

The new girls are still, unfortunately, mostly showcases, aside from Che, of course. There’s documentarian Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker), a Park Avenue friend from Charlottes; Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury), a friend-turned-Carries real estate broker who navigates a new relationship; and former Mirandas teacher Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman), whose marriage remains rocky after struggles with IVF. (As in, her ex-husband hangs out with his backing vocalist a lot during their tour.) As anecdotal as they are at times, these characters feel a bit more connected this season, especially when certain events bring them all together. For example: This week, finally, we were finally going to the Met Gala.

Well, Charlotte and Carrie are, as well as Seema and Lisa. In classic form, the Charlottes’ longtime best friend Anthony spends the episode on the edge of his seat waiting to see if he can go as a plus one, only to happily accept his invited guest into the last minutes before the event. The theme of the evening? Veiled beauty. (Do we see the foreshadowing?)

As one would expect from And just like that (or whatever SATC brand extension) the outfits are fabulous, or at least fabulously ridiculous. Charlottes in a clown tuxedo with a top hat, hot pink blazer and black bustier, and her friend Lisas has a feathered headdress so wild she has to set her husband straight: it’s not crazy , it’s Valentino. It’s a shame Samantha is still in London thanks to the long-running feud reported by the cast, because that’s the outfit I would have been most curious to see. (If Charlottes in a bustier, what could we have expected from Sam?!)

There’s only one problem: thanks to a bug that seems to have killed every competent seamstress in town, the Carries dress still isn’t ready on prom day. One could pray that in a town with so many rodents, some would show up to help Cinderella style, but alas, it’s not Delighted. With only a completed teal cape and her actual dress in shambles, Carrie and her seamstress are just about to throw in the towel when inspiration strikes. Time to fish out the cursed (but beautiful) Vivienne Westwood dress she was wearing when Big left her at the altar and a certain stuffed accessory that inspired the line I Put A Bird On My Head!

Diehard fans probably remember the exact intonation of Carries’ voice from that point on, and the slow-motion rain of white rose petals that hit the ground after Carrie beat Big with her bouquet afterward. a fast chase in a limo. But for those who need a refresh: the dress comes from sex and the citys first film in 2008, in which Carrie sadly let marriage become bigger than Big. The instigating factor that took Carrie from a simple wedding to a lavish, avian-tinged affair at the New York Public Library? A vogue cover shoot. Anna Wintour has struck again.

It’s probably just as well that Miranda wasn’t there for the Met Gala; it would never have been his scene anyway. Che is filming his first TV pilot, What is going on? (yes, really), and while Mirandas has moved west to support them, insecurities remain. I mean, do any of us Really Think Miranda would just hang around waiting for Che while trying out a sensory deprivation chamber? (She lasts about as long as expected, which is to say she came out the first time the salt water hit her eyes, cursing the new her she was trying to become.)

The relationship itself isn’t the issue, though Miranda understandably worries that Che is pulling away from her, refusing to be hugged. Turns out Hollywood’s fatphobia has eroded their self-esteem, especially during costume fittings. Nevertheless, Miranda’s insecurity seems to persist.

Like last season, Miranda seems a bit lost, both in her life and, at times, on the show. In sex and the city, she was the diligent, the one who was always on top of her shit (okay, at least most of the time) and therefore judged others harshly when they weren’t. Now she is not sure of everything, especially of herself. It’s realistic as hell, but sometimes I can’t help but wonder when we could get the old one back, even for a second. Some of us miss her!

At least Carrie seems to have rediscovered herself after Big. Last season was difficult, as she mourned her loss and threw up on her first date back in the game. By the time she puts on her old wedding dress, however, our daughter is back in great shape. As she puts it at the end of this week’s premiere, she redirected her pain. With any luck, all of his friends will find their own versions of this fast fashion maneuver to deal with issues that crop up in their own lives. The bird on the head will never make it, but for all these women, it’s time to take flight.

