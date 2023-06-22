Fashion
Front Row @ Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Men: Women’s Edition
Predictably, it was a front row of celebrities heading to Paris to support Pharrell Williams’ debut collection for Louis Vuitton during Men’s Fashion Week Spring 2024 on Tuesday, June 20.
If you’re anything like me, you couldn’t get that JOY (Unspeakable) soundtrack out of your head.
We have to start with Beyoncewho took time out of her busy Renaissance world tour schedule to attend this event with husband Jay-Z.
I don’t blame the singer for choosing to wear this custom Louis Vuitton gold jacquard pajamas, because if I had his schedule, I’d want something I could comfortably roll right into my bed after attending this event.
The look has been styled with a pair of futuristic style Louis Vuitton shades, and Tiffany & co. jewelry.
Anitawho loves showing off those tan lines, wore a sparkly dress Louis Vuitton monogrammed look that prevailed in this front row.
The only color missing from the look of the Brazilian singers was blue.
I like Kelly Rowland style, but this oversized Louis Vuitton The masculine look was too big and brooding for her.
Kim Kardashian was one of many to rock the DAMOFLAGE print, which is Damier meets camouflage, pairing Louis Vuitton’s heritage Damier pattern with camouflage.
She of course had a custom crop top and fitted pants which have long been her go-to style.
An oversized DAMOFLAGE fanny pack and PVC sandals complete her predictable look.
Rocket Williams And Helen Lasichanhsupported their father, husband rocking the same Louis Vuitton DAMOFLAGE printed costume that the designer wore when bowing out.
It was a touching moment when the family hugged at the end of the show, and they merged into one DAMOFLAGE unit.
Megan, you the stallion channeled Aaliyah in this deconstructed dark denim Louis Vuitton Fall 2023 Masculine look.
It was refreshing to see her not going the predictable Kim K route, and I’m also glad to see that she didn’t overdo her look like Kelly Rowland.
Speaking of predictable, Miranda Kerr was predictable on brand wearing this 60s inspired Louis Vuitton mini dress from the Resort 2024 collection, which did not follow evening trends.
Naomi Campbell opted for the classic monogrammed Louis Vuitton look; with a pair of boots that I expect to see on every influencer in the near future.
Rihanna And A$AP Rocky gave us a modern day Britney and Justin front row moment.
Rihanna shook a denim Louis Vuitton DAMOFLAGE work suit which of course has been left open to show off the bump.
A custom Jacob & Co. watch worn around the neck and a Joseph Saidian and sons necklace completed her look.
A$AP Rocky love her pearls.
See we don’t need to worry Zendaya And Louis Vuittonbecause the Dune actress continues to select pieces from the label, in this case the Resort 2024 collection which is chic, young and playful.
