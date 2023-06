BOTTER SS24 fashion show and Reebok collaboration

The universe of Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh is the definition of “Caribbean Couture”, a place where tradition meets technicality for clothes, shoes and accessories that dare to stand out among the seriousness of Paris Fashion Week. For Spring/Summer 2024, the creative duo at BOTTER did just that, sending their clothes down the runway alongside concept Reebok runners and slides, decapitated doll head charms, mini hand belt chains and plenty of other quirks that added a slice of joy to BOTTER’s most wearable collection yet. It’s a welcome update – while Fall/Winter 2023 was particularly standout, some of its designs were perhaps too edgy for the masses. That’s not to say SS24 wasn’t, by any means, always giving a KICK through and through. The difference here is that SS24 felt more mature, evolved, and informed. The use of plastic bead tubes created a rigid layer on tank tops, polo shirts, jackets, pants and bags, and made the material appear to be reminiscent of Caribbean traditions. They shook and rattled on the track, adding a musical note to the garments as much as texture and dimension, while still feeling like a wearable concept. Likewise, as Gary Jules’ rendition of “Mad World” played in the show’s warehouse space, lyrics of an otherworldly atmosphere complemented BOTTER SS24’s aesthetic. Three-dimensional knit elongated sleeves on tight white shirts, suit jackets were distorted on the single button closure, bomber jackets used random ribbing and nylon to create even more distorted proportions, collars were rarely where you’d expect them to be on more sewing, and insect-like goggles provided orbital structures on the suits, allowing one to peek inside and see the shirt under the jacket. BOTTER SS24 was a show that broke down gender roles – men wore crochet tops with incorporated bralettes, while others were covered in flowers and ruffles – and it also introduced a more commercial side to the brand, one that we hope will be lining the shelves of our favorite retailers soon. Take a look at BOTTER’s adult SS24 collection in the gallery above and stay tuned to Hypebeast for more SS24 Paris Fashion Week coverage. In case you missed it, take a look at Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton debut.

