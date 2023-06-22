The Impossible actor wears leggings under a red carpet dress





Rebecca Ferguson attended the premiere of “Mission: Impossible 7” in Rome, Italy on Monday.

She wore a black Emporio Armani dress on the red carpet with wedge heels and silver jewelry.

How do celebrities navigate lengthy movie premieres and red carpet events in fanciful, sometimes uncomfortable clothes? For ‘Mission: Impossible’ star Rebecca Ferguson, the answer is simple: leggings. The Swedish actor attended the premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” in Rome, Italy on Monday and wore a sleeveless black velvet dress designed by Emporio Armani. The dress was simple, but distinguished by its twisted straps, scoop neckline and long pleated skirt. Rebecca Ferguson at the premiere of “Mission: Impossible 7” in Rome, Italy.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images



Ferguson’s look evoked red carpet glamor, but hid the occasional secret. In a video shared by journalist Courtney Howard on Twitter, the actress is seen lifting the skirt of her dress to reveal rolled up gray leggings underneath. It’s unclear why Ferguson chose to wear the sportswear underneath her dress, but she looked comfortable in the outfit, dancing for fans before hitting the red carpet. Tom Erbouther stylist for the evening, did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) June 19, 2023 On Twitter, fans loved Ferguson’s commitment to keeping things laid back. “I mean, she might have to chase someone through a roof at any moment. It’s just convenient,” one person joked. Norm Wilner (@normwilner) June 19, 2023 “The best way to dress up, top down at the same time,” another wrote alongside a cartoon meme. casscat (@dyslxicheeto) June 20, 2023 Ferguson wore the dress which also had pockets with platform sandals, silver bracelets, matching rings and a statement necklace. For makeup, she wore burgundy lipstick and black polka dot makeup instead of eyeliner. Rebecca Ferguson at the premiere of “Mission: Impossible 7” in Rome, Italy.

Franco Origlia/Getty Images



On the red carpet, Ferguson also shared a hug with co-star Tom Cruise. Photographers captured the two actors holding hands and kissing each other on the cheek before heading to the film’s premiere. Rebecca Ferguson and Tom Cruise at the premiere of “Mission: Impossible 7” in Rome, Italy.

Franco Origlia/Getty Images





