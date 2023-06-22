Gucci celebrates 70 years of horsebit loafer heritage for Spring/Summer 2024





Gucci celebrated the 70th anniversary of the Horsebit loafer with an art showcase alongside the unveiling of the SS24 menswear collection. Gucci’s theatricality has taken a different turn this season. The usual opening of Milan Men’s Fashion Week presented its new collection in the form of an exhibition on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of its signature shoe, the Horsebit Loafer. Being no less of a spectacle than any of their fashion shows, the cleverly titled exhibition Gucci Horsebeat Society took place at Spazio Maiocchi’s art venue, and was designed to be a multidisciplinary immersive experience that spans installations, performances and videos curated by Alessio Ascari, Creative Director of Spazio Maiocchi. The exhibition took visitors through various interpretations of Gucci’s iconic leitmotif, the Horsebit, through the lens of ten emerging international artists in the fields of fashion, art or audiovisual. Originating as an embellishment on a moccasin, the horsebit created in 1953 by Aldo Gucci has since become a symbol associated with luxury and timelessness. Drawing inspiration from the Maison’s equestrian heritage, the exhibition takes the idea of ​​the traditional country club and transforms it into a psychedelic space that encourages the spirit of artistic counterculture. Different rooms display unique works of art that coincide with the concept of a house. For example, a personal favourite, Sylvie Fluerys Bedroom Ensemble II makes the intimate space of a carpeted bedroom vibrant, setting the stage for Tom Ford-era red Gucci Horsebit pumps soaring through the air. The legs of a 9m dining table now feature bootcut pants and Horsebit Loafers, the lens of American sculptor Pitterpatter recreating the idea of ​​a dinner party. Meanwhile, the movie theater is decorated with light sculptures in printed GG intestine papers by Korean artist Gyuhan Lee, backed by British photographer and filmmaker, Bolade Banjos film that chronicles and visualizes the multi-generational impact of the Horsebit. The exhibition aptly concludes with the dressing room which unveils the SS24 collection. Models stood on platforms, donning the collection in a room covered in wallpaper created by image maker Ed Davis, whose collages not only decorated the walls but were also transposed onto an oversized set of silk skaters. Designed by the in-house design team, the general direction of the collection has been kept simple. Where there would usually be embellishments, there were pieces that leaned towards a classic look. The suits were longer in the body but cut off at the sleeves, with ’70s bootcut pants as the pant choice. The familiar Gucci glitz came sparingly with a metallic hoodie and shorts, woven with the GG logo but appearing to be made of liquid metal. The latest look carried a final look-worthy extravagance with a Canadian tuxedo, encrusted with micro mirrors that immediately evoked a disco ball. Overall, Gucci’s SSS24 collection was compact and concise, designed for and during what will be one of the brand’s most introspective periods. The Horsebeat Society is a fortuitous reminder of the legacy that Gucci wears a timely overhaul of longstanding house codes before taking its last deep breaths for the arrival of new creative direction under the next creative director. from the Italian house, Sabato de Sarno. Once you are done with this Gucci story, clickhereto catch up with our June/July 2023 issue! RELATED ARTICLES

