Bachelor Nations Hannah Godwin Teases Her Effortlessly Cool and Classic Wedding Dress (Exclusive)
Hannah Godwin said yes to a very special dress.
Less than 70 days from her marriage to Dylan Barbour, the Bachelor in Paradise star is ready to tease her look for the destination ceremony.
“One word I will use is classic effortless cool and I think that’s kind of how I would define my personal style,” Godwin exclusively told The Messenger on Wednesday. “I think the dress reflects that.”
And while some brides wonder if they really made the right decision with their wedding dress, Godwin is confident about her choice.
“I would consider myself a pretty indecisive person,” she explained. “I just think everything has potential and everything is cool and cute most of the time. I don’t usually have a moment where it’s as clear as ‘That’s it!’ But I was surprised that when I put the dress on, I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s it.’ It was so me.”
During her search for the perfect dress, Godwin and her mother traveled to Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week in April. While there, the Setty founder explored a few models from Pronovias and picked her No. 1 pick.
“It was literally a dream,” she shared. “I must have tried on a bunch and they hand-drawn some options, customized some of them. It was so magical and fun. Yesterday I had a fitting and tomorrow I have a fitting, but I love the dress as much as I tried on the first time.”
With her wedding look complete, Godwin is now focused on making this special weekend a moment to remember for guests.
“We have awesome wedding planners and a full wedding design team who are very helpful,” she said. “I already know it’s going to be so beautiful. Since it’s a destination, I don’t want it to feel like everything is prim and correct. I hope it looks prim and correct from there. ‘outside, but I want everyone to be hanging out, having the best time, letting go. I’m excited for the memories.
THE Bachelor alum is also focusing on prioritizing her beauty and self-care routine as she prepares to exchange vows with Barbour. Whether it’s enjoying lymphatic drainage massages or drinking more water, Godwin says she wants to “amp up the self-care routine.”
A big step is to integrate the easy to use Colgate Optic White ComfortFit LED Kit in his daily life.
“It can get rid of 10 years of stains in three days, which is absolutely insane, especially for a coffee drinker like me,” Godwin said. “The cool thing about the ComfortFit device is that you can plug it into your phone and you can whiten your teeth while you scroll and email. I’m a big fan of multitasking and that is super convenient, especially with the upcoming wedding.”
And with a honeymoon and other surprises to come, Godwin says she keeps this kit handy long after the wedding day.
“Every little thing I do in life is going to be made a little better because of Dylan,” she shared. “I never really thought I would find something like this. He’s my best friend. It’s always a fling with Dylan.”
