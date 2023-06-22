A dress code for flying? Yes, and here’s why we need it now

It’s time for a dress code for airline passengers. Seriously.

Not the minimum standards that airlines bury deep in their ticket contracts, which say you can’t board barefoot or in obviously offensive clothing. An effective dress code – or at least a dress recommendation – would set standards for appropriate dress in flight.

And surprisingly, many passengers would welcome him.

I think airlines should implement a basic dress code, says Jane Angelich, frequent air traveler and executive coach from Palm Beach, Florida. Air travelers would contribute to an overall pleasant and positive travel experience for themselves, crew, and fellow travelers. .

Here’s the immediate appeal of a dress code: there’s been a sharp drop in manners on board. The number of unruly passenger incidents increased by 47% in 2022, according to a new report from the International Air Transport Association. The organization reported one unruly incident for every 568 thefts last year, compared to one for every 835 thefts in 2021.

Passengers and some psychologists believe that if people dress up before their flight, they might be more respectful and less likely to lash out.

When people dress better, they tend to behave better, says Thomas Plante, professor of psychology at Santa Clara University. A dress code might help.

It’s easier said than done. That’s because it’s surprisingly difficult to agree on what is – and isn’t – appropriate. But it is an easier decision for an individual because dressing up even a little for your flight can benefit you in many ways. So even if your airline doesn’t have a dress code, you might want to consider it.

What are the airline dress codes?

Airlines specifically prohibit certain types of clothing – or lack thereof – in their ticket contract.

American Airlines has a section in its transport conditions which require passengers to behave in an appropriate and respectful manner and to dress appropriately, i.e. no bare feet or offensive clothing.

Delta Airlines transport contract says it will not carry passengers whose conduct, dress, hygiene or odor creates an unreasonable risk of offense or inconvenience to other passengers. Also, no bare feet.

South West Airlines passenger contract does not allow anyone on the plane wearing lewd, lewd, or obviously offensive clothing. Bare feet are also not permitted unless you are under five or have a disability.

United Airlines. No surprise in his transport contract : Passengers may be expelled if they are barefoot, improperly dressed or if their clothing is obscene, obscene or offensive.

You had the idea. But these rules only deter thoughtless passengers who try to board a flight in a Speedo or T-shirts with offensive slogans. And even then, he doesn’t catch them all.

What are the benefits of an airline dress code?

There are at least two reasons to adopt a more formal dress code. First of all, people who dress don’t act. At least that is the assessment of Ken Schulte, an airline pilot.

Well-dressed people never cause drama on a flight, says Schulte, who runs a aeronautical merchandise site. You might not think pilots would notice all of this, but every incident of misbehavior leads to a report in the cockpit. The troublemakers are the ones who look like they just rolled out of bed.

Although there is no proven link between dressing and socially acceptable behavior on an airplane, there is compelling research make the connection between behavior and clothing.

Second, and perhaps more important to you, is that well-dressed passengers are treated better.

Trade etiquette expert Sharon-Frances Moore has seen it countless times. Better dressed and polite passengers get more upgrades, gifts, leeway and respect from cabin crew.

Wearing a jacket and tie will give you a different result than flying in pajamas, she says.

What kind of dress code do we need when flying?

Perhaps we need to do more than ban inappropriate clothing. Maybe we need to define what is appropriate.

Many passengers remember a day before airline deregulation when passengers voluntarily dressed to fly. They wore their Sunday clothes — coats and ties for the men, dresses for the women.

When I started flying, I always wore a jumpsuit, recalls David Kazarian, a retired pharmacist from Tampa. I still do.

Most air travelers would settle for a casual dress code.

In my perfect world, passengers would wear cute, light, baggy, long-sleeved outfits and long pants, says Marblehead, Mass. etiquette consultant Jodi RR Smith. And there would be no inappropriately exposed body parts or offensive slogans. on T-shirts and caps.

Etiquette expert Lisa Mirza Grotts says the unwritten dress code for business class passengers might be worth following.

Men usually wear business class suits, as they will most likely be traveling with only hand luggage. Women in business class usually wear a suit or overcoat, she said.

Could we ever agree on a dress code?

Coming up with a dress code for airline passengers would be difficult, but not impossible.

Many other companies impose dress requirements on their customers. Some fine dining restaurants require jackets and collared shirts for men and dress clothes for women. Many casinos and nightclubs do this too. Country clubs have some of the strictest dress codes. And in the travel industry, some luxury hotels require smart resort attire in public areas.

What exactly would an airline dress recommendation look like? It’s up to the airlines to decide. But maybe we could start with something basic, like a light version of business casual. Long pants, collared shirts, dresses. Please, no bare feet or T-shirts with offensive logos. Dress modestly and respectfully. Remember, you are in a public place.

I think a basic dress code could add value to the air travel experience, says Neil Chase, a great air traveler and filmmaker in Denver. This is not to stifle individuality, but to promote respect and comfort for all.

What Airlines Should Say About Appropriate Dress

Today, except for the narrow dress codes outlined in their contracts, airlines don’t tell passengers what to wear. They do, however, offer guidance to employees traveling off duty.

For example, Southwest Airlines advises passengers using a free guest pass dress to impress. He adds that while the Southwest dress code is relaxed and casual, you should present a clean, neat and tasteful appearance.

It may be asking too much for us to go back to the days when everyone dressed to fly, but people like Grotts and airlines like Southwest make a valid point.

What if we could eliminate many incidents of unruly passengers by simply suggesting that passengers wake up a bit before leaving for the airport?

Federal Aviation Administrations Punish zero tolerance policy towards unruly passengers does not bring the number of in-flight incidents back to pre-pandemic levels. But maybe a dress code will.

Christopher Elliott is an author, consumer rights advocate and journalist. He founded Defense of Elliott, a non-profit organization that helps solve consumer problems. He publishes Elliott Confidentiala travel report and the Elliott Report, a customer service information site. If you need help with a drinking problem, you can attach it here or email him at [email protected].