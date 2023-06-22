Pharrell Williams for Louis Vuitton: Everything you need to remember from his first Spring/Summer 2024 Men’s show





Pharrell Williams had been named Louis Vuitton male artistic director, successor Virgil Ablohpassed away on November 28, 2021. Naturally, PharrellThe house’s first show had the fashion world eagerly awaiting. Here, in pictures, is everything you need to remember from this major fashion show which kicked off Men’s Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2024 in Paris by setting the bar high! The location It is on the Pont Neuf, in the 1st arrondissement of Paris, that Pharrell Williams chose to unveil its very first show for the French fashion house – a stone’s throw from Louis Vuittonthe head office. For the creator and designer, the Pont Neuf represents a metaphorical bridge between Paris and his native state of Virginia. This atmosphere was clear from the offset, the invitation being a postcard with the emblematic place drawn in the background, accompanied by the simple word Lovers (the title of the collection). Louis Vuitton Men Spring/Summer 2024 Peter White/Getty Images It’s about LoVe Virginia is For Lovers, as Pharrell Williams already detailed in an exclusive interview with Vogue a few days before unveiling his show. It’s very inspired by the love and support of the people here that I’ve just been blessed to experience over the past 30 years,” he said. For him, this parade is much more than a simple collection, it is a state of mind that underlines several notions intrinsic to the values ​​of the designer, as well as those of the French fashion house: warmth, well-being and welcome. Louis Vuitton Men Spring/Summer 2024 Louis Vuitton Men Spring/Summer 2024 Damping When Pharrell Williams showcased her favorite print to the iconic Louis Vuitton check, he succeeded in an impressive way in mixing the DNA of the French house with his own aesthetic, reinventing the Damier check by mixing it with camouflage. One of his favorite pieces, the varsity jacket, deserves a special mention. For the collection, the piece has been revisited and corrected in Pharrellthe style. He also played with the tailor, introducing us to a new dandy style with pieces adorned with pearls and crystals. Louis Vuitton Men Spring/Summer 2024 Louis Vuitton Men Spring/Summer 2024 Louis Vuitton Men Spring/Summer 2024 The Speedy reinvented This season, Louis Vuitton emphasized the craftsmanship, craftsmanship and accessory heritage of the house. For his first show, Pharrell Williams revisits the iconic French trunk maker Fast bag in a palette of primary colors, and printed with the Monogram of the house.

