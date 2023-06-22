Emma Watson’s Levitating Dress Baffles the Internet

Emma Watson probably wasn’t expecting to be at the center of the latest viral sartorial talk when she posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing a sky blue Loewe number on Monday, but many internet commentators seemed almost as confused by the silhouette defying the gravity they were by the infamous white and gold (or black and blue) dress eight years ago. Related video above: Emma Watson ‘wasn’t very happy’ before stepping away from the comedy floating over Watson’s body, with her cleavage both sharp and loose, especially hovering without any visible means of support . Watson poses differently alongside his brother Alex, who is holding a bottle of Renais gin, a liquor brand recently launched by their family. The optical illusion has led some Harry Potter fans to ask Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the blockbuster films, if the garment was the result of some Hogwarts magic rather than just magic from the fashion. This dress said Wingardium Leviosa, the most liked answer on Watson’s post, referring to a levitation spell used in the books and movies. Other less kind comments compared the room to a broken umbrella, or what happens when you try to fold a fitted sheet. But the magic of the dress is in its sly construction. Loewe, the Spanish label currently run by fashion designer Jonathan Anderson, has experimented with illusion dresses with success in recent seasons, from sweeping silhouettes that move with the eye to trompe-lil imagery that can invite double takes. The Watsons mini dress is from her Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which played with structure and shape, and included several dresses with similar necklines. Since then, the collections’ dramatic pieces have been spotted on Zendaya, Emily Ratajkowski and Dakota Fanning who each wore looks featuring suggestive anthurium flowers while Gal Gadot opted for a more subtle black satchel midi dress for a recent Tiffany & Co. event in New York. Beyonc kicked off her Renaissance tour with a custom Loewe bodysuit with a pattern of black gloves and red nails imitating the arms of superstars, while Karlie Kloss announced her pregnancy on the Met Gala red carpet in a figure-hugging beaded illusion dress from the brand and just last week, Jennifer Lawrence walked the red carpet in Madrid for her new film, No Hard Feelings, in a nude Loewe dress with a fluttering sweetheart neckline. Loewe aren’t the only brand to deceive the eye with surreal dress shapes this season as they presented their latest Haute Couture collection in January, Viktor & Rolf defied the laws of physics with side and back ball gowns. backs built on and around the models who wear them. At Cannes, model Elsa Hosk walked the red carpet in one of the most subtle (and space-simple) looks, which featured a second bodice that seemingly misaligned with her body.

Emma Watson probably didn’t expect to be at the center of the latest viral clothing talk when she posted a instagram pic of herself wearing a sky blue Loewe number on Monday, but many internet commentators seemed almost as confused by the gravity-defying figure as they were by the infamous white and gold (or black and blue) dress eight years ago.

Related video above: Emma Watson ‘wasn’t very happy’ before quitting acting In the image, the asymmetrical mini dress appears to float over Watson’s body, with its cleavage both sharp and loose, especially floating without any visible means of support. Watson is also posing alongside his brother Alex, who is holding a bottle of Renais gin, a liquor brand recently launched by their family. The optical illusion has led some Harry Potter fans to ask Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the blockbuster films, if the garment was the result of Hogwarts magic rather than just fashion magic . Gypsy Westwood Photography and Loewe The star posted a photo of herself wearing the gravity-defying sky blue dress on Instagram on Monday. This dress said Wingardium Leviosa, the most liked answer on Watson’s post, referring to a levitation spell used in the books and movies. Other less kind comments compared the room to a broken umbrella, or what happens when you try to fold a fitted sheet. But the magic of the dress is in its sly construction. Loewe, the Spanish label currently run by fashion designer Jonathan Anderson, has experimented with illusion dresses with success in recent seasons, from sweeping silhouettes that move with the eye to trompe-lil imagery that can invite double takes. The Watsons mini dress is from her Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which played with structure and shape, and included several dresses with similar necklines. Since then, the collections’ dramatic pieces have been spotted on Zendaya, Emily Ratajkowski and Dakota Fanning who each wore looks featuring suggestive anthurium flowers while Gal Gadot opted for a more subtle black satchel midi dress for a recent Tiffany & Co. event in New York. Beyonc kicked off her Renaissance tour with a custom Loewe bodysuit with a pattern of black gloves and red nails imitating the arms of superstars, while Karlie Kloss announced her pregnancy on the Met Gala red carpet in a figure-hugging beaded illusion dress from the brand and just last week, Jennifer Lawrence walked the red carpet in Madrid for her new film, No Hard Feelings, in a nude Loewe dress with a fluttering sweetheart neckline. Loewe aren’t the only brand to deceive the eye with surreal dress shapes this season as they presented their latest Haute Couture collection in January, Viktor & Rolf defied the laws of physics with side and back ball gowns. backs built on and around the models who wear them. At Cannes, model Elsa Hosk walked the red carpet in one of the most subtle (and space-simple) looks, which featured a second bodice that seemingly misaligned with her body.