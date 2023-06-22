Amanda Holden surprises in a fitted Victoria Beckham dress and unexpected accessories





Amanda Holden is Wednesday’s favorite with her race day style! Stepping out for day two of Royal Ascot, the Britain’s Got Talent star brought her fashion game to life in an all purple look designed by Victoria Beckham. Posing up a storm as she reunited with close friend Alan Carr, Amanda gave fans a sneak peek of her ultra-luxe outfit on Instagram, and it’s seriously glam. ©Instagram Amanda wore an 850 dress from Victoria Beckham’s collection Pictured is the ruched waist midi dress in purple, Amanda’s designer dress is priced at a hefty £850. In keeping with Royal Ascot traditions, the 52-year-old was also spotted wearing the Purple Reign headpiece by Victoria Grant. , which sells for 720. Adding a touch of sparkle with bracelets from Stephen Webster Jewellery, Amanda polished the ensemble off with a pair of patent stilettos from Christian Louboutin. Enjoying her last reunion with her friend Alan Carr, Amanda captioned the photo: “@chattyman with his favorite Nag #RoyalAscot #racingwithpride @itv @itvxofficial.” MORE:Amanda Holden reveals ultra-luxe garden as she sunbathes in Daisy Dukes and crop top READ:The best dressed guests at Royal Ascot 2023 Naturally, the post prompted a major reaction from the star’s two million followers, with many praising her race day look. “Stunning @noholdenback. Love the color, it really suits you!” one answered. “You look so royal!” added another. Meanwhile, a third commented, “A stunning Amanda dress! And Alan looks pretty dapper too!! Enjoy.” ©Getty King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla were also spotted on day two of Royal Ascot Other guests on day two of Royal Ascot included King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Mike and Zara Tindall, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Eamonn Holmes and Natalie Rushdie. When it comes to her new season wardrobe, Amanda is all about summer colors. Earlier this week, the Heart Radio presenter shared a preview of her latest look for work and still wasn’t over it. ©Instagram On Monday, Amanda looked sublime in yellow Giving a masterclass in dopamine dressing, the mother-of-two rocked a sunny yellow dress by street favorite Pretty Lavish as she made her way to Global Studios in London. Watching every inch of the Bond Girl in her gorgeous sundress, Amanda’s maxi dress featured a cheeky cutout section below the bust, a daring thigh-high slit and flattering straps. For a seamless ensemble, Amanda amped up her look with a coordinating yellow and white plaid blazer and a pair of nude pointy heels. She finished her look with a sleek black manicure, a form-fitting bracelet and her trusty gold Van Cleef & Arpels necklace. ©Instagram The 52-year-old spoke about defying the rules of ageist style When it comes to fashion, Amanda is all about challenging the rules of ageist style. In a 2021 interview with The Telegraphshe said, “I’ve never dressed for my age, I think that’s a generational thing.” “When my mum turned 50, I remember she stopped dyeing her hair and started covering up and I did the complete opposite. I thought my mum and dad were old when they had their 50th birthday. Now my daughter is borrowing my clothes and she’s 15; it’s a whole different time.” WATCH: Amanda Holden sparkles in figure-hugging latex Amanda also echoed that sentiment in a 2022 interview with The sun. “We have Jennifer Aniston, Kylie Minogue, J.Lo, who all look amazing and those people are older than me, so I take inspiration from them every day,” she said. “I hope this means we can change that old-fashioned attitude of ‘Well, I can’t wear this because I’m 51’ or ‘I can’t wear this color because I have the fifty “.” She continued: “My kids always say, ‘Mum, you’re not going to look like an old granny when we have kids, are you?’ I say, ‘No, I’ll look like Joan Collins.’ I want to be called Glammy, not Grandma or Nanny.”

