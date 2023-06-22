Animal Farm: Activists dress up to shame Bronx Zoo and Botanical Garden





Make no mistake, this is the Riders Alliance, not escaped zoo animals. The campaigning organization donned flora and fauna costumes on Wednesday in an ostentatious display of its frustration at the slow bus service on Fordham Road and the failure of two local institutions to support efforts to improve it . In early 2022, the DOT presented three proposals: the first, to extend the dedicated bus lane; the second, to add an eastbound bus lane; and the third most exciting to add two-way busways in addition to the aforementioned extension. On a road where bus speeds reach averages below 4 mph, this separation would give them some much-needed speed boost. The plan was about to succeed. The Bronx Zoo and New York Botanical Garden, along with many other businesses in the corridor, opposed the proposal for fear of losing their car-dependent customers. The Zoo and Gardens argue that a bus lane on Fordham Road is a crucial street for those who want to drive to places a mile apart. For the Bronx community, it’s a betrayal. Zoo and Botanical Gardens claim equity and sustainability [and] better bus improvements would be fairer for the community and better for the environment, so the hypocrisy there is pretty intense,” said Jolyse Race, a lead organizer with the advocacy group. Many of our members who have signed our petition have already said they have revoked their membership” at the Zoo and Gardens, she added. Race and others, including group spokesman Danny Pearlstein in giraffe garb, scoured the area near the two institutions, handing out informational pamphlets and a petition asking Mayor Adams to make the most significant changes in the corridor for the benefit of 85,000 users per day. Pearlstein is a frequent driver of the many bus routes on Fordham Road, although he is not usually in costume. I take the bus on the road with my children. I’m taking them to the Bronx Zoo, we’re going to the New York Botanical Garden, and it’s really frustrating that they’ve spoken out against better bus service for me and my family and all my neighbors, did you -he declares. If these institutions want to do good for their neighbors, they should do everything possible to attract their neighbors, including their bus-dependent neighbors who are in the majority, he added. Members of the public joined the group to express their frustration. Asked about the quality of bus service on Fordham Road, a Bronx native and frequent bus driver who went by the name Belkis said only, it’s awful. The Zoo and Gardens responded by criticizing the plan for its possible unintended adverse consequences, such as vehicular traffic congestion on side streets, increased air pollution, and negative economic impacts for local businesses. Register or login to continue.

