Fashion brands rely on flashy impact reports to communicate sustainability





At a time when every brand claims to be sustainable, no matter how thin their credentials, it’s becoming increasingly important for brands to actually back up their claims to be a better choice for the environment.

Increasingly, backing up these claims comes in the form of some sort of impact or sustainability report. Brands like Pangaia, Allbirds, and Patagonia have regularly released reports with hard data on how the brand has improved its environmental credentials as part of its marketing strategies. And even though consumers are spending less, more than 70% of businesses are increase sustainability spending This year.

French luxury resale platform Vestiaire Collective is one of the latest, with an impact report released on June 20 that compares the impact of buying second-hand versus buying new. Vestiaire Collective and other retailers often boast that buying second-hand has less carbon impact than buying new, but the report backs up these claims. According to the company’s calculations, buying a second-hand item has a 90% lower impact than buying the same thing new. This report is Vestiaire Collective’s second annual report and looks not only at the general impact of resale as an industry, but also at specific data from the platform’s own operations. For example, the report states that Vestiaire Collective’s packaging is 98% recyclable, with 63% of packaging being made from recycled and organic materials. For these reports to work, it is important that they are clear not only about the reported impacts, but also about their methodology. Vestiaire Collective, for example, devotes the last eight pages of its 53-page report to an in-depth examination of how it reached its various conclusions. Everything from how the company calculated living wages in different parts of the world to how it assigns a universal value to disparate factors like water usage and CO2 emissions has been given an explanation. detailed. The creation of the report required a significant investment and the help of external contributors. Vestiaire Collective worked with several outside organizations to compile the report. This included Boston Consulting Group, which collected data; its investor Kering, which proposed a system assigning a monetary value to environmental impact; and the sustainability team at consultancy PricewaterhouseCooper UK, who structured the report. Vestiaire Collective emailed survey questions to 76,000 customers, commissioned an external company called Cooperative Mu to audit its sustainability efforts, and created an internal tool called Culture Amp to survey employees and evaluate happiness within the company. As resale grows, we are leading the way by introducing socio-economic impact measurement,” said Fanny Moizant, co-founder of Vestiaire Collectives. We developed this report not as a beauty contest but as an exercise in transparency, covering all aspects of our business. The report is marketed to all existing Vestiaire Collective customers via channels such as Instagram and email. At a time when customers are spend less in retail, the aim is to reassure existing customers that their purchases through Vestiaire Collective are not only affordable but also having a positive impact. The company got a lot of help writing the report, but even smaller brands can do something similar. In an upcoming episode of the Glossy Podcast, Elisabeth de Gramont, Chief Brand Officer of Canadian clothing brand Frank and Oak, described her process for writing a 17-page report on brands’ sustainability efforts earlier this month. -this. She mainly worked alone, with the help of people from three different teams within the company. I led the project, but there were critical inputs from the procurement team, as a lot of it was about our supply chain, de Gramont said. The sourcing team is crucial to keeping an eye on all these vendors and understanding what they are doing and ensuring they maintain their certifications. Then our operations team had information on how many packages were sent, how many are being delivered by electric vehicles and in which areas were seeing the most impact. Finally, the marketing team contributed to the report itself, making sure it looked good and communicated data clearly, and was all on brand. Vestiaire Collective and Frank and Oak are both B Corps, a certification that requires an intense amount of documentation and qualification of existing business practices and carbon impact. In addition to annual reports, Allbirds has decided to add a quantifiable carbon footprint number to all of its products. Meanwhile, Pangaias’ annual reports have become a staple of brand marketing as a company always at the forefront of sustainable materials science. We’ve focused on prioritizing data, including but not limited to the lifecycle assessments we perform on the vast majority of our products, 83% of them in 2021. And we make the publicly available results on our website, Maria Srivatsava, Pangaias’ chief impact officer, told Glossy in January.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.glossy.co/fashion/fashion-brands-are-relying-on-flashy-impact-reports-to-communicate-sustainability/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos