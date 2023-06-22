Zara Tindall wows in her keyhole lace dress at Royal Ascot





Zara Tindall looked better than ever on day three of Royal Ascot on Thursday as she once again arrived with husband Mike Tindall. This time, Zara dressed in crisp white for her day watching the race, wearing a summery lace dress with a fit and flare silhouette and a pretty keyhole neckline, and adding a gorgeous floral hat for complete her look. The royal also chose pearl earrings and an Aspinal of London “hatbox” bag to complete her look, which includes a chic top handle. As always, Mike complemented his wife Zara by wearing a tailored morning suit with a top hat and a neutral waistcoat. © David Hartley/Shutterstock Zara wore a beautiful white lace dress for Ladies Day at Ascot The happy couple were also joined by the Duchess of Edinburgh, who looked stunning in a floral dress, and her father Christopher Bournes Rhys-Jones. It’s been a busy week for Zara and Mike as they’ve attended Royal Ascot every day so far. Duchess Sophie also attended Ascot on Thursday, with her 92-year-old father, Christopher Bournes Rhys-Jones For the first day of Royal Ascot on Tuesday, Zara looked pretty in pastels in a stunning botanical print dress from fellow Australian label Leo Lin and a pretty matching boater from Sarah Cant Millinery. For Wednesday’s look, she chose a deep navy midi dress by Laura Green London, paired with an emerald green headpiece by Juliette Millinery and metallic high heels by Dune. ©Getty Zara wore a blue Laura Green dress on the second day of Royal Ascot, which she accessorized with a stunning green hat by Juliette Millinery Zara also rocked her rarely seen stack of wedding rings on her Royal Ascot outings, wearing two platinum bands on either side of her diamond engagement ring. Usually, the equestrian chooses to wear only her diamond-set wedding band with her engagement ring, although she also added her eternity ring in another appearance at Ascot in 2019. ©Getty Images Zara also wears her diamond eternity ring. Zara was also joined by her mother Princess Anne at Ascot on Wednesday, who wore a beautiful pale blue dress and a poignant brooch from her royal jewelry collection. READ NEXT: Makeup artist Zara Tindalls reveals the clean girl foundation she swears for special occasions The special heirloom was actually made from the Aquamarine Pine Flower Tiara, which the Princess Royal had altered in order to make the pretty pin. ©Getty Zara and her mother Princess Anne paired off in blue at Royal Ascot on Wednesday The headpiece was originally given to Anne on her wedding day in 1973 by the Queen Mother, which Anne still wears in its reimagined form. Anne and Zara share a close bond, and Zara has often said how much she admires her mother and cherishes her guidance. ©Getty Zara looked stunning in pastel florals for the first day of Ascot She even said Princess Anne had given her sage advice on royal dress, telling the Telegraph: “Over the years, every time we go on an occasion, the main lesson my mum has taught us was just to make sure you look presentable, clean and tidy.” Zara’s husband, Mike, even likes to get involved in her running fashion that she’s become famous for and has even tried on a few of her hats over the years. ©Instagram Mike hilariously posed in some of Zara’s hats before At the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022, Mike sported Zara’s red floral hat in a cheeky photo and continued the joke by doing the same at Epsom and Royal Ascot races that summer. In March 2023, he again couldn’t resist seeing Zara’s headgear for the Cheltenham races, sharing a video of different hats before adding a picture of himself wearing the one of her blue floral Epsom Derby numbers in 2022 We love seeing their looks coordinated!

