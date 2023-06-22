Fashion, star power and martial aura merge in the Givenchy collection at Paris Fashion Week

To receive free real-time news alerts straight to your inbox, sign up for our news emails Sign up for our free news emails

History, fashion and star power came together at Givenchy’s latest menswear show at Les Invalides in Paris. Imbued with the martial aura of the former military hospital with its cast iron cannons, the show was the first of its kind on the monument’s vast balcony. Movie star and musician Jared Leto was among the luminaries who applauded the show.

Here are some highlights from Thursdays’ Spring/Summer 2024 menswear collections, including an interview with designer Matthew M. Williams:

GIVENCHY TRUSTS ITSELF

In recent seasons, the creative heat at Givenchy under Williams had seemed somewhat lukewarm. However, this latest collection, presented against the backdrop of the pale stone vaults of the Invalides, testifies to a newfound creative confidence on his part. The designer appears to be settling in to successfully steer the age-old LVMH-owned house into solid sartorial ground.

The show began with an array of intricately tailored couture suits in stark contrasts of black and white. These looks, loose yet opulent, fit right in with the historic backdrop, setting an indulgent tone and preparing audiences for what was to come.

In a welcome and inclusive twist for the house, models from diverse backgrounds graced the runway. It wasn’t just a show; it was a statement, a testament to Givenchy’s commitment to inclusivity and modernity.

As the parade progresses, couture tailoring gradually gives way to utilitarian and – at times – militaristic elements. These influences were probably borrowed from the Salle des Spectacles, Napoleon Bonaparte’s final resting place. With backpacks, zippers, straps and flip-flops, Williams deftly infused high fashion with practicality. The disruptive silhouettes created by the backpacks strapped to the backs of the models echoed the venue’s military roots and gave the show an edgy vibe.

It was a celebration of diversity and, more importantly, a beacon of creative growth for Williams at Givenchy.

MATTHEW M. WILLIAMS TALKS ABOUT INSPIRATION

Williams draws inspiration from unexpected quarters. In a candid interview with the AP, Williams revealed how his personal experiences from being a father to living near Invalides shape his fashion designs.

My kids go to school in England, he says, so I watch the uniforms all the time, how kids wear them in different ways and throw in other archetypes. These casual observations of children’s sartorial ingenuity deeply influenced Williams, inspiring a sense of playful fusion of contrasting garments in her latest collection.

Additionally, Williams’ proximity to historic Les Invalides impacts its design philosophy. This place inspired the collection because I live above this (building), said. This everyday backdrop of martial architecture has unmistakably imprinted itself in his work, lending an austere, disciplined elegance to his recent line of menswear.

Williams’ revelations underscore how personal and seemingly ordinary experiences can shape the extraordinary world of high fashion. Her latest collection at Givenchy exemplifies this intertwining, offering a unique blend of everyday charm and high-end sophistication. As Williams summed it up, at the end of the day, I make clothes that I want people to wear.

ISSEY MIYAKE CUTS THE TRACK

The Issey Miyake Spring/Summer 2024 menswear show in the resplendent Musée des Arts Décoratifs began with a theatrical flourish. A vast roll of pleated crepe paper unrolled across the runway, revealing not just a prop, but actual pleated garments when cut out. This innovative revelation, adopted by bare-chested models, caused an avalanche of shots from an astonished public.

The collection, Everyday, One of a Kind, Now and Hereafter, while not revolutionary, proved to be a gentle evolution of Miyakes’ iconic design philosophy. Loose silhouettes came to life in bold hues and micro-pleated fabrics, encapsulating the brand’s commitment to everyday wearable art. Among the standout pieces was a thick charcoal pleated coat that offered a nod to traditional Asian dress, its royalty underscored by its sturdy structure and generous drape.

Miyakes Monthly Colors offered a balanced palette of natural hues ranging from soft to vibrant, providing a fresh chromatic offering each month. Meanwhile, the Rectangle series once again demonstrated the designers penchant for transformative fashion, moving from flat geometric shapes to asymmetrical silhouettes when worn.

The new Horizon Pleats series introduced a change in pleat direction, with horizontal pleats adding a subtle bounce and lightness to the silhouette of the garments.

If the spring-summer 2024 collection did not innovate for Issey Miyake, it highlighted the discreet refinement of the brand. Even in familiar territory, the Miyakes collection has found room to inspire poetic moments and clear nods to the brand’s historical influences.