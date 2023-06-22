Assabet student takes part in Junk Kouture’s fashion final in London





MARLBOROUGH – Superintendent Ernest F. Houle has announced that a student from Assabet’s Fashion Club will be taking part in the Junk Kouture World Fashion Finals in London. The sustainable design work of Assabet Valley Fashion Club founder Elliot Cosco, a junior from Marlborough, has been chosen as one of the top 10 entries to advance to the Junk Kouture Fashion World Finals, taking place on Thursday October 12 at the OVO Arena in London. Junk Kouture, a sustainable fashion design competition, challenges young people aged 13 to 18 to design, recycle and create high-end clothing from recycled materials before presenting their design and representing their school on stages around the world. Cosco’s recognition came after the Fashion Club scored success at the regional Junk Kouture competition in New York in January. The club is made up of Cosco, juniors Shanery Burgos Velez and Ned Zimmerman, sophomore Emily Nelson and freshman Karey Carvalho, all from Marlborough, and is advised by design and visual communication teacher Deborah Harper. The students began working on their sustainable clothing in October. Entries had to follow specific guidelines, in particular that all materials used must be recycled. Final submissions were submitted to the regional contest and each contestant had to submit a story about their garment; concept sketches; examples of work in progress; photographs; and a video of the final garment. The Fashion Club of Assabet submitted three entries, all of which were named finalists. On Monday, May 15, it was announced that Cosco’s submission “The Egoist” had won a spot in the World Finals. Cosco will compete with students from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Dublin, Ireland; London; New York; Milan, Italy; and Paris. Cosco worked independently and created a social statement with the design. The story of “The Egoist” aims to express the tendency towards self-absorption. The outfit includes a galaxy of planets made from CDs that surround the model, a space helmet and an abundant skirt that represents the infinite galactic universe. Burgos Velez and Zimmerman teamed up to create a costume inspired by fairy tales which they named “Cotton Candy Riding Hood”. The garment was made from a blanket with an additional hood, a cardboard chest plate and recycled fabric boots. Carvalho and Nelson worked together to create their design, “Birdie”. Their garment features a tutu made of layers of sheers, trimmed with origami paper birds. The puff sleeves were made from white trash bags, the corset was constructed from scrap fabric, and the hooks to tighten the corset were made from soda can tabs. The outfit was adorned with a sparkling gemstone belt recycled from a wedding dress. Design history has shown that beauty is found in simple things and has little to do with money. “The students of the Fashion Club of Assabet are extremely talented. They possess exceptional creativity, passion and determination, which is reflected in their achievements in the Junk Kouture contest,” said Houle. “Congratulations to all of you on your accomplishments, and we look forward to supporting Elliot in the World Finals.”

