How to Wear the Same Slip Dress to Five Summer Events





After the holiday season, summer is the busiest and most social time of year. From pool parties and barbecues to concerts and vacations, calendars fill up faster than a carry-on for a long weekend. With so many events, you’ll need the perfect dress. (Yes, one.) A strappy dress can suit almost any occasion, as long as you add the right accessories. Not only will this strategy get you out faster, it will also save you money and valuable suitcase space when you travel.

Gap



Buy it! Gap midi dress, $71 (original $79.95); gap.com

This bias-cut Gap slip dress is comfortable, flattering and on-trend. Plus, the pink hue is surprisingly versatile and will make you stand out at any event.



Fresh barbecue PEOPLE / Lauren Lieberman



Buy it! From left to right: Hat Attack Lilah Bag, $161, shopbop.com; Venessa Arizaga Flower Hour Bracelet, $85, venessaarizaga.com; Either/or the Criss Cross slide, $194, shopeitheror.com; Quay narrow sunglasses, $95, quayaustralia.com; Free People Hair Scarf, $32, freepeople.com

Whether it’s a 4th of July party or just burgers in the backyard, you’ll be invited to a whole host of barbecues between now and Labor Day. Opt for a flat sandal (the fisherman style has a moment), then add summery extras like a beaded bracelet, a bandana for your neck or hair, and sunglasses and a raffia bag.



Best Dressed Guest PEOPLE / Lauren Lieberman



Buy it! From left to right: B-Low the Belt Gissel Mini Chain Belt, $160, b-lowthebelt.com; Melinda Maria Zodiac Constellation Ring, $78, melindamaria.com; Azazie Champagne Pleated Ruffle Evening Heels, $59, azazie.com; Anthropology Teardrop Shell Earrings, $48, anthropology.com; Nina Alexia clutch, $103.50 (origin $138), ninashoes.com

For a chic event like a wedding, bet on the bling with your accessories. A gold chain belt creates a sexy silhouette, while oversized seashell earrings and frilly heels add a playful touch. Complete it with a dazzling crystal clutch and a shimmering signet ring.



concert queen PEOPLE / Lauren Lieberman



Buy it! From left to right: Levi’s 90s Trucker Jacket, $98, levis.comConverse Chuck Taylor All Star Classic, $65, converse.com; Small CLED Sculptural Charm Necklace, $120, thecled.com; Maria LaRosa One Laminated Socks, $48, freepeople.com; Clear Stoney Clover Lane Stadium Bum Bag, $108, stoneycloverlane.com

You can totally wear a strappy dress to a music festival. The key is pairing it with comfortable kicks you can dance to for hours. Classic Chuck Taylor tops add an edgy touch, while a site-approved sheer bum bag keeps your hands free. Put on a fun rope necklace and tie a denim jacket around your waist when the temperature drops.



Tourist attraction PEOPLE / Lauren Lieberman



Buy it! From left to right: Jacquemus La Cap Artichoke Hat, $115, shopbop.com; DIFF Tahoe sunglasses, $98, diffeyewear.com; See Rio Branco Lightweight Sneakers, $170, revolve.com; Boden Cropped Fringe Crochet Vest, $44.99 (origin $90), bodenusa.com; Eli Beamont Stone Shoulder Bag, $116, eliebeaumont.com

This travel outfit is as Instagram-friendly as it is practical. An open weave knit vest creates the look of separates while adding coverage on top. Slip on lightweight, padded trainers to explore all day and grab a shoulder bag that will fit all your essentials. A baseball cap and fliers will make everyone think you’re a local.



Coastal chic PEOPLE / Lauren Lieberman



Buy it! From left to right: Oak + Fort Shirt 100% Linen Shirt, $68 (Orig. $84), www.oakandfort.com; Freedom Moses Chai slides, $50, libertyoses.com; Lack of Color Seashells Fedora Hat, $139, revolve.com; Warby Parker Drew Jet Black Sunglasses, $95, warbyparker.com; Azul & Shell Beach Tote with Flat Pouch, $235; clarev.com

Are you going by boat? Lean into the chic coastal aesthetic with a twist. You will need an airy white linen shirt, which can be worn open or tied up, brightly colored waterproof sandals, a wide-brimmed straw hat and black sunglasses. Bonus points for a splurge-worthy striped tote.

UP NEXT: 10 Cute, Celebrity-Approved And Really comfortable shoes to wear all season

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/one-dress-five-ways-7511154 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos