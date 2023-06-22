Fashion
I bought a $3,000 wedding dress at a thrift store for $20
This dress was definitely an “I do”.
Olivia, who goes by @tinneyo on TikTok, found a brand new $3,000 wedding dress at a local thrift store for just $20.
The future bride posted a 37 second clipwho now has more than 560,000 views since May, recounting how she discovered the offer was too good to be true.
“I went to the dress section, not even evening wear. I just went there,” Olivia explained. “And I came across a brand new wedding dress with the tag.”
The ivory wedding dress incorporates a classic look with a deep V neckline and a mermaid cut.
Even though she’ll be walking down the aisle next year, Olivia was still on the hunt for her dream dress. So she decided to try the used piece which she says is not “something [she] would have chosen initially.
When she slipped into the dress, she thought it “great”, but not enough to buy it on the spot even though it was only $20.
Nearly 1,200 people commented on the viral video begging Olivia to go back and hang the dress.
“RETURN! If you don’t wear it, you can sell it or give it to someone else,” one observer asked.
“20 bucks and you didn’t just buy it?” asked another. “Run don’t walk.. beautiful.”
In a follow-up videoOlivia took her followers’ advice and did just that: she went back to the thrift store and bought the dress.
“I ended up getting it,” she confessed. “She’s really beautiful, she still has the tags on her, she’s in perfect condition.”
The TikToker revealed that the dress is a “Wtoo” piece from the Watters Bridal collection, which costs between $2,000 and $3,000.
Although the Colorado resident took the garment home, she’s still not 100% convinced.
“I’m getting married on the beach and it’s a little too glamorous for me, but I love it if I can’t find anything.”
However, some brides are ready to snatch the size six dress from Olivia’s hands.
“A few people asked me if I would be interested in selling it to them,” she shared. “I’d love to pass that on as long as you pay for shipping.”
Olivia will officially decide whether to keep the dress later this month.
In the meantime, many people try to convince the future bride to wear the dress.
“No, you have to wear it!” one person commented. “It’s a mermaid dress. It would be perfect for a beach wedding.
“You could use it before the wedding during a photoshoot on the beach where you’ll all be swimming in the water!” added another.
“A lot of us choose wedding dresses that are different from what we thought we wanted. I love the romance of that dress choosing you,” one woman said.
Olivia responded by saying, “Thank you very much. I love his story and how he found me!
