



Women’s and men’s fashion advice subreddits are protesting Reddits API changes and recent moderator actions by hilariously changing their focus: now posts on these subreddits must be about 1700s fashion. two r/femalefashionadvice And r/malefashionadvise the subreddits flipped after putting the pick up for a community vote, and the subreddits are now filled with wonderful threads asking for information on very old fashion.

An amazing thread in r/femalefashionadvice, titled How do I dress for dinner with the guy I rejected but now love? (1813), is clearly an Elizabeth Bennet role-playing game from Pride and Prejudice. How can I dress in a way that says, I’m so grateful that you saved my sister and my whole family, but I also don’t want to embarrass you about it, but also I’m totally in love with you now and if you propose again I swear I will accept? the user wrote. Many comments play delightfully, with one user asking for the age of the original posters and noting, if they are over 30, ignite and seriously give up. A thread asks the community for recommendations on with which glove is it better to slap someone?

The old-school changes are all a lot of fun, but the subreddits are part of a larger movement of dissent at Reddit that has taken place over the past few weeks. Over 8,000 subreddits shut down to protest API changes that will force popular apps to shut down, but many subreddits have reopened after to feel threatened by Reddit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2023/6/22/23770056/reddit-fashion-advice-subreddits-female-male-protest The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

