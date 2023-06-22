The man in the white robe

I became an elder in a Christian Reformed Church congregation at age 33, not quite the stern silverback archetype I experienced growing up in a rural Michigan congregation. But it was a tiny church on campus, and the Elders’ gray gravitas pool was very shallow.

One Sunday morning I was there early to get settled and a man in a white robe came in and sat down. The dress didn’t suit her boxy figure badly, as did the wig. The makeup was awkwardly applied to the razor stubble. His attitude was hesitant.

I approached to greet and greet her (and I’m deliberately changing pronouns here to honor what I thought was a person coming to terms with her reality as a trans woman). I was uncomfortable.

She then asked: What does this church believe about homosexuality?

My mind was racing. My first thoughts focused on my responsibilities as an elder, to be honest about the orthodoxy of the church but also to be welcoming. I wanted to be welcoming outside of the Elder role.

There was pain or anxiety or something similar on his face.

The rest of the faithful would show up soon and I was concerned about their reaction. Would she then feel her otherness among us and would that make her uncomfortable?

Exactly what I said, I can’t remember. But I remember using the phrase hate the sin but love the sinner. I was goofy and banal about it, probably terribly.

After a few rushed and awkward niceties, I excused myself to continue settling in, even though there wasn’t much left to do. When I came back, she was gone.

*****

Watching the live broadcast of the Synod of the Christian Reformed Church last week stung my shame at having let down the woman in the white robe and the damned doctrinaire impulses behind it.

I am a CRC expat now, grew up in the denomination and moved to a time in our lives when there were no CRC churches where we lived. And, despite the distance and to my own surprise, I watched the Synod debate because I guess I feel the familial/institutional/clan pull that Ryan Struyk and James Schaap blogged about last week. It was hard to look away.

Gallup estimates that about 7% of adults in the United States — including friends, family, colleagues, and students I know — claim one of the letters of the acronym LGBTQ+.

North American culture has changed rapidly, but LGBTQ+ people hear in a thousand and one not-so-small ways that they are outside the circle, resulting in pain, trauma, and rejection. Indeed, these intolerant voices are multiplying in our politics. Some of the Synods live commentators embraced the political language of intolerance, using woke as a mocking derogatory descriptor for those who argued for inclusivity or if not, at least some time to reflect and dialogue on a difficult subject.

In the 25 years since my experience as a CRC Elder, quiet stories shared with me and observing the young people in my world have changed me. And the hardest, saddest story I’ve been told comes from a young woman trap (his words) in a conservative church. And the woman in the white dress haunts my memory, urging me to be better.

I won’t recap Synod 2023 (see David Hoekemas’ blog post yesterday), but much of the controversy has centered on a deacon’s same-sex marriage at the Neland Avenue Christian Reformed Church and the judgment at the scale of the synod about this union in the light of the formulation in the Catechism of Heidelberg (published in 1563).

For all the pious talk of love for LGBTQ+ people, the church in my formative years added a pulsating scarlet asterisk to a deeply personal and integral part of who LGBTQ+ people are, naming a special sin beyond the pale. expressing that part of a marriage covenant that the rest of us can take for granted. I can only imagine the pain this causes for LGBTQ+ people with deep ties to the CRC.

A commenter on the YouTube live stream asked: So the precedent is that the Synod is going to specifically discipline congregations for sins. Can we choose greed next and have synodal discipline congregations with board members who own vacation property?

Good point, I think. To this suggestion, I would offer a friendly amendment to examine the specific manifestation of greed represented by the misuse of fossil fuels, given that the climate crisis is the moral issue of our time. Perhaps the next synod study committee could examine Lords Days 40 and 42 of the Catechism in light of climate justice, given how fossil fuel gluttony offends the great commandments (Matthew 22:36- 40). Even if you think covenant same-sex marriage is a sin (I don’t), it doesn’t begin to compare to the harms of climate change.

Yet North American culture sits comfortably with its guilt in injustice, and so does the church. All of the Synod’s rhetoric about the Catechism as a bulwark against harmful cultural movements here rings false. Do we really think that a religious document from a time in the 1500s (or a traditional church interpretation) is somehow devoid of its own cultural additions?

I hope the woman in the white dress moved on to another church and found the support she needed and deserved.

Twenty-five years later, I am again on the board of my church (ELCA Lutheran). I was there when a fellow board member, family physician, tearfully recounted the struggle she helped LGBTQ+ children through. She proposed that our congregation declare itself to be reconciled in the congregation of Christ, an ELCA program that looks at LGBTQ+ inclusivity. I was proud to take that vote. It was unanimous.

To my LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters: look for us. You are welcome here.

