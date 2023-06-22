Luxury Briefing: Pharrell, “Damouflage” and the Commodification of Fashion

This week, take a look at what Pharrell’s story and the first Louis Vuitton show say about the brand’s new direction. Scroll down to use Glossy+ comments, giving the Glossy+ community the opportunity to participate in discussions on industry topics.

Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2024 menswear show in Paris on Tuesday caused quite a stir, by design. As well as being broadcast live around the world, the event hosted mega-celebrities, dropped music, doubled as a big-ticket concert, and revealed all-new modern takes on the codes. traditional designs of the 20 billion luxury brands. And that’s not to mention that he ushered in the fashion house’s new direction after the hard-hitting era of Virgil Abloh, its 3-year-old male creative director widely credited with cementing streetwear in the luxury market. Serving as a release party for Pharrells Louis Vuitton, it was a rage in terms of media impact anyway.

The location and time of the shows also played into making it a moment, so to speak. Paris Mens Fashion Week has been the Super Bowl for menswear fans for several years. On This Weekly Episode of Nordstroms Nordic Pod podcast, Will Welch, global editorial director of GQ, said that Paris Mens Fashion Week is the center of [GQs] cultural universe. This is where music, art, performance and sport meet.

The fashion show components, while each at a higher level than most brands can achieve, were nothing new. However, Pharrells is moving ahead of the event and its story of going its own way signals that change is coming to Louis Vuitton and, given the brands influence, all of fashion.

In late April, the brand had a significant and surprising presence at the Something in the Water music festival based in Pharrells Virginia Beach via a sandcastle-like sculpture mimicking stacked Louis Vuitton trucks and, notably, a collection of merchandise. LV has been turned into a Virginia is for Lovers graphic that has been stamped onto t-shirts, hoodies and jackets would have sold for between $860 and $3,050.

Providing attendees and future attendees with exclusive souvenirs while they’re enticed and in the moment is good business, especially considering new consumers prioritization of self-expression. And, given the global reach of the Louis Vuitton show, you could say that Pharrells Damouflage designs are just that. Damouflage Pharrells term for its pixelated, camouflage-inspired take on Louis Vuitton’s iconic Damier plaid print now has cultural significance, having been worn, photographed, posted and reposted by the likes of Rihanna and Kim Kardashian. And it’s a safe bet that next season it will be replaced by a new motif introduced in another fresh and mega-buzz show format.

Aaron Levant, founder and CEO of live video shopping platform NTWRK, said he expects that as fashion shows increasingly take on a life of their own, Louis Vuitton and d Other top brands will begin offering their seasonal styles immediately after their debut, with the See-Now, Buy-It-Now model. Levant co-launched ComplexCon with Pharrell, Takashi Murakami and Marc Ecko in 2016.

He noted that, like at a music festival, Fear of God sold exclusive merchandise during their LA show. in April. You could go out with a souvenir and a flex [showing] that you were part of this moment.

You’ll start to see more of that, he says. And eventually, for massive fashion shows, you can simultaneously stream it live, watch it and buy it, and wear the clothes the next day. It’s the ultimate [scenario] for consumers.

For brands too.

In the marketing and fashion worlds, everyone is at war for consumer attention, Levant said. And when a brand takes hold of it, having the ability to capitalize on it by boosting sales is when the stars align.

All eyes were on the Louis Vuitton show, he said. But the question is: how do you use those moments to convert people who are very interested in what you do, rather than making them wait six months?

Of course, with its deep pockets, Louis Vuitton has no shortage of big brand moments.

Levant predicted that, boosted by the success of Pharrell’s first LV show, industry-wide fashion shows will become bigger, more conceptual and more experiential in the future. Plus, Pharrell’s unexpected appointment to the job, as he’s already proving to be smart, will open the door to the kinds of creative directors big brands hire, he said.

The value of culturally immersed products is not lost on Pharrell. In October 2022, he launched Joopiter, a first digital auction house which was introduced with an auction of his own possessions. Among them were necklaces he wore in the mid-2000s and a Womens Rights jacket he wore to an awards show. This auction generated $5.25 million in sales.

In an in-depth feature on Joopiter in February, Glossy proclaimed it the brand of the future, thanks to its innovative infrastructure free from traditional parameters, enabling constant evolution and its collective approach to operations. At the time, full-time employees were overwhelmed by rotating external collaborators. Among them was the creative agency founded by Virgil Abloh, Alaska Alaska.

According to then-CEO Kellen Roland, the company also spurred a new phenomenon of extending the life of a cultural artifact: Drake took his auction winnings by a music videowhile Kid Cudi has made her Joopiter investment a wardrobe staple. It could also be seen as nostalgia, which has been trending on a large scale.

Apart from unique and very expensive products, Joopiter sells products, allowing more people to join the community. And no item on the company’s e-commerce site is positioned as more valuable than another.

It should also be noted that Joopiter has two logos: a classic version and a modern version. It is reminiscent of Damier and Damouflage, which will undoubtedly appeal to the various demos of Louis Vuitton buyers.

Levant said looking at the new Louis Vuitton bags, there is something for everyone. Having worked with Pharrell, he recommended expecting the unexpected, including new levels of industry inclusiveness.

He’s going to do a lot of unexpected things that will be totally different and [leave us] pleasantly surprised, he said. He’s an icon, and he’s taking on his new challenge.

Inside Highsnobietys takes on Paris Fashion Week merch

Also during Paris Fashion Week Mens, streetwear publication Highsnobiety launched Not In Paris 5, its fifth multi-pronged activation around the event covering content, lineup and souvenir style merchandise. Willa Bennett, editor of Highsnobiety, explained the merchandising strategy.

How does merchandising fit into the current priorities of luxury consumers when shopping for fashion?

“Merchandising has always been important to people. [Weve] recently created our merchandising vision for some of our favorite places in the world, Café de Flore, LAs du Falafel and Loulou at the Muse des Arts. It ultimately comes down to what we constantly think about: a personal style, a way for someone to express themselves by wearing their experiences in this case, literally on their sleeve.

What is the value of fashion linked to a specific place and time, in your opinion?

“The idea of ​​remembrance is not new. It is a way for us to bring an emotional and temporary experience with us into the future. The Not in Paris store was a play on that: how to create our version of the souvenir shop, but offer our audience the most interesting version of these objects possible while working with the best of the best of Parisian culture. , from the iconic 50s comic strip Le Petit Nicolas to Jean Paul Gaultier to Diptyque?