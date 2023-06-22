Giants build up after blown call, padres frustratingly lose again – NBC 7 San Diego

Sean Hjelle pitched four shutout innings to help the San Francisco Giants extend their winning streak to 10 games, beating Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Joc Pederson and Mike Yastrzemski added RBI singles, and the Giants turned four double plays to keep their longest winning streak intact since 2004.

San Francisco also benefited from a canceled call at home plate in the fifth.

Giants’ Blake Sabol appeared to be sent off sliding into the house by a hard throw from Fernando Tatis Jr. on Pedersons with two outs to the right. Sabol was initially ruled out, but the call was challenged by San Francisco and changed after a lengthy review when umpires cited San Diego wide receiver Gary Sanchez for blocking the plate.

It was a definite change of momentum, Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. Obviously, we came out of it on the bright side. If I was on the other side, I would probably find something that would bother me. But under the circumstances, I’m okay with that.

Frustrated Padres manager Bob Melvin challenged the appeal after the video was reviewed, but was unsuccessful.

The throw brought (Sanchez) up the line, Melvin said. Based on where it started, it looked like they were showing the replay from when the pitch was already in progress, and as a catcher you must have some idea of ​​that. You also need to understand the impact and where the runner was. For me, it was just one of the worst calls I’ve seen this year.

Sabol quickly realized that something was wrong with the game,

I was running as hard as I could, Sabol said. I was trying to avoid a collision there. I feel like I didn’t even get a chance to touch (the plate). It was a big challenge for us.

A similar game happened Tuesday between the Chicago White Sox and the Texas Rangers, with the go-ahead scoring on a game that was canceled by video review.

Yastrzemski followed Pedersons hit with an RBI understudy down the middle, then JD Davis hit a single to right center for a 4-0 lead.

San Francisco won 25 of 34 games after losing three straight to Arizona and reached a season-high 10 games over .500 at 42-32.

Hjelle (2-1), pitcher for the first time since being recalled from the minors on Monday, was brilliant after replacing starter Ryan Walker. Hjelle allowed three hits and had five strikeouts, including one from Tatis who fell while swinging to finish top of fifth with runners at second and third.

Hjelle said he was trying to keep the scorching Giants on track and joked with teammates in the bullpen that his call was similar to driving in traffic.

I was like, I hope I can merge at the same speed as you guys because everything is clicking on all cylinders here, Hjelle said, glad I was able to kind of get the train rolling so to speak.

Four relievers followed Hjelle. Camilo Doval got the last three outs for his 20th save.

Trent Grisham had two hits and an RBI for San Diego. The Padres have lost five of seven.

After rallying late against San Diego’s normally dependable bullpen to win the first two games of the series on a home run and a late-game bases-laden walk, the Giants were stopped early by Darvish before fighting in the fifth.

Darvish (5-6), who had a career ERA of 10.13 at Oracle Park at the start of the day, allowed seven hits and four runs in six innings. The five-time All-Star has been scored for 10 runs in his last 11 innings.

Walker, who had five opening outs against the Padres on Monday, pitched a scoreless first inning for San Francisco. The Giants are 8-3 this season when using a game opener.

Basic racing blunders

The Padres have been hurt on base every series, none worse than when Manny Machado was ejected trying to move up to third on a stolen left from Jake Cronenworths. It resulted in a 7-6-5, San Diego’s third straight run in a double play.

GLOVE WORK Cronenworth made a defensive gem to end the second when he made a backhand save from Sabols’ sharp pitch to the first which started a 3-6-3 double play.

TRAINERS ROOM

Padres: LHP Adrian Morejon pitched the eighth inning after being recalled from Triple-A El Paso following a rehab stint. RHP Drew Carlton was chosen to make room. RHP Angel Felipe was claimed waivers by the Aces.

Giants: Yastrzemski left the game with left hamstring strain and will undergo an MRI on Thursday.

FOLLOWING

San Diego’s Blake Snell (3-6, 3.48 ERA) takes on San Francisco’s Alex Wood (2-1, 4.11) in a southpaw clash in the series finale on Thursday afternoon. Snells 40 walks are tied for fifth in the majors this season. Wood has won two of his previous three starts, including five shutout innings against the Dodgers last Saturday.