20 fitness deals you can buy right now

READY TO Finally revamping some of your worn-out fitness equipment? If so, you’re in luck, because according to recent information from Amazon Press release, Prime Day will take place from July 11 to 12. The 48-hour sale event is going to be loaded with merchandise from some of our favorite brands, including Asics, NordicTrack, HypericeAnd more.

Whether you’re an equipment junkie or just looking to upgrade your home gym setup, this is the perfect opportunity to get your hands on some of the best fitness products at amazing prices. From editor-approved treadmills and rowers to cult running shoes, this sale will span every category a fitness enthusiast could dream of.

We speak from experience when we say there’s no need to race the clock sifting through the sea of ​​savings when Prime Day rolls around on July 11. Instead, we’ve got you covered with our full range Prime Day Sales guide to all things fitness. Be sure to bookmark this page and come back regularly as we’re always updating it with the best deals on home gym equipment, workout clothes, fitness trackers, and more.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells Now 22% off Assault Fitness Air Rower TheraGun Wave Duo Now 14% off Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 for men Now 14% off Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless headphones Now 20% off TheraGun Wave Solo Now 14% off Aolesy Men’s 2 in 1 Running Shorts Now 25% off Set of 4 Sukeen Cooling Towels Now 41% off Assault Fitness Classic AirBike Now 17% off THERABAND high resistance bands, set of 2 Now 24% off SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch Now 16% off Women’s Health Men’s Health Magnetic Rowing Machine Now 32% off ASICS Men’s GT-2000 10 Running Shoes Now 54% off YouTen weight bench Now 32% off Men’s Under Armor Tech 2.0 1/2 Zip-Up Long Sleeve Now 67% off IncStores 3/8 Inch Thick Snap-In Floor Tiles Now 23% off CAP Barbell Adjustable Weighted Vest, 50 lbs. Now 13% off Columbia Men’s Steens Mountain Vest Now 33% off Proud Panda Weighted Jump Rope Now 26% off CAMBIVO Extra Long and Wide Exercise Mat Now 36% off

So sit back and let us do the heavy lifting. All you have to do? Come back here to explore a world of curated fitness deals that will save you time and money. This is your chance to get ahead of the game before the chaos of Prime Day ensues.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is an annual 48-hour event exclusively for Amazon Prime members. According to Amazon, the first Prime Day was held on July 15, 2015, as a “way to celebrate Prime members on Amazon’s 20th anniversary.” Prime Day fluctuates in dates each year, but Prime Day usually occurs in mid-July. Prime Day includes deals on everything from fashion, electronics, fitness gear, home and more.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Speak official press releaseAmazon’s annual two-day thrift and shopping event kicks off on 11 July and browse July 12. This year’s Prime Day event is different from previous years, as Amazon will be offering an all-new invite-only deals program, where Prime members can “request an invite to access exclusive Prime Day deals that are expected to sell out,” according to the press release.

Why Prime Day 2023 will be different this year

For the first time since Amazon Prime Day began eight years ago, Amazon has announced that Prime Day 2023 will feature a members-only invitational deals program. We’re not sure exactly what that will look like, but it looks like Amazon will be making sure Prime members get invite-only access to some of the more exclusive deals happening July 11-12 this year.

In addition to this new invitation-only offers program, Amazon is also naming a ton of exciting brands we can expect offers from. One of those brands includes Alo Yoga, a favorite athletics brand for us at men’s health. Other named brands include other MH favorites like Yeti, Sony, Bose and Theragun. HeyDude shoes will also be on a major sale, so if you’re looking for comfortable slip-ons for the summer, you’ll want to pick up a pair.

What is the frequency of the first day?

Prime Day only happens once a year, so it’s important to focus on the deals that will be happening during the 48-hour event. Prime Day is different from sales events during Black Friday and Labor Day weekend, because Amazon sneaks in so many flash sales that many of the best deals go under the radar until someone spot them. We are talking here about sales on all Amazon categories and that’s a lot of product!

Will everything be cheaper on Prime Day this year?

We can’t say for sure that every product will be cheaper than you’ve ever seen before, but basically all Amazon product categories will hold sales. Prime members will have access to thousands of discounts on top-selling products like home gym equipment, tech gadgets, luggage, kitchenware, furniture, and more. Expect to see generous sales on big-ticket items like furniture, TVs, and laptops, as well as smaller gift items like headphones, books, and underwear.

Is Prime Day only for Prime members?

Yes, Prime Day sales are for Prime members only. You can register here if you are ready to make this commitment. Also: Amazon offers 30-day trials for new customers, just in case you’re not ready to pay full price.

How much will Amazon Prime cost in 2023?

A Prime Membership is $14.99 per monthOr $139 per year. While that year-end number might seem like a lot, you get what you pay for. In addition to exclusive access to Prime Day deals (including many Prime Day fitness deals), you also get same-day shipping on select items, free movies, TV shows, and magazines.

Prime members also get free trials for GrubHub+ and Amazon Music, plus great deals on Amazon’s in-house brands (think: Alexas, Kindles, and Fire TV).