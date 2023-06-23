Carrie Bradshaw’s Upcycled Met Gala Wedding Dress Includes a Hidden Detail Fans Missed





THE And just like that… the costumers made us discover a little fashionable Easter egg. Getty Images Getty Images ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/lojamWxnc_Quil2IiA0IdA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTcyMA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/5449db38d597f74d8d898814 946096f2″ class=”caas -img”/> If the first two episodes of And just like that… are any indication fans are in for plenty of bold fashion moments in the weeks ahead. The series’ Second Season premiered on June 22, with a cacophony of style throwbacks, Met Gala dresses, wardrobe malfunctions and meticulous detailing and we expect no less from the costume designers Molly Rogers And Danny Santiago. After all, these are the minds behind Carrie’s heartbreak shoe return And controversial prairie dress in 2021. And this season’s outfit choices prove to be no less thoughtful, including episode one’s biggest fashion moment: Carrie’s Met Gala fiasco. Courtesy of HBO Courtesy of HBO ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/XsWhh9lIJNon4BvkBvO4DQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/697c64923fbbc58d2974 0150cebe56cd” class=”caas -img”/> In case you missed it (spoiler alert), Carrie is working with a young designer named Smoke, who is also the love interest of her podcast co-host Jackie Nee, to create a custom Bradshaw-worthy dress and matching cape. for the ball. But when things go awry due to a sick seamstress and an intense lack of time, the two characters must scramble and pull something out of Carrie’s considerable fashion archive. The resulting ensemble includes a bespoke turquoise cape paired with the iconic bird hat and Vivienne Westwood wedding dress that Carrie previously wore during her first (albeit unsuccessful) marriage to Mr. Big. (Yes, That one.) And while wearing the white dress that left you at the altar again might seem like bad luck, in Carrie’s case, it acts like a real bookend to her life with Big Closure, if you will. Getty Images Getty Images ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/m7pc0eZStUf0Tg.xhKohUg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTY0MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/1ef1fcdee402f4b17fc7134 10e9eedbc” class= “caas-img”/> “It was already in the script,” says Molly Rogers, the costume designer of And just like that… on how Carrie’s recycled Met Gala moment came to be. After reading the scene, all that remained was to extract the original pieces from the show’s archives (the dress was apparently in “terrible condition” and had to be refurbished) and add some finishing touches, including a surprise Easter egg for fans. The story continues Despite the widely circulated filming photos from the scene that made the rounds last November, the costumers managed to sneak in a special detail that fans missed. “Until now no one noticed that when Carrie came down from the front steps, we did something about the Vivienne Westwood Met Gala outfit,” Rogers said. “When they’re trying to fix the Smoke dress, you know, and they’re all sewing it up and trying to fix it. There’s a sewing pin cushion on somebody’s wrist,” explains- she added, “I just thought it would be really fun if Carrie took that part of Smoke’s creation and wore that pincushion as a bracelet.” Sarah Jessica Parker loved the idea, and the rest, as they say, is television history. “SJP was in, putting it on the glove. And so, we probably had 20 pincushions to choose from, and this one [we chose] came from Japan. For more information on InStyle, be sure to Subscribe to our newsletter ! Read the original article at In the style.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/carrie-bradshaw-upcycled-met-gala-070000604.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos