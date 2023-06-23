Rains Spring/Summer 2024 Collection | hypebeast





Rainy Paris skies offered an on-brand welcome for Danish outerwear brand Rains’ Spring/Summer 2024 show on Thursday. As a heavy downpour blanketed the exterior, unintended (but, in this case, ideally) rain poured onto the columns supporting the warehouse-like venue for the brand’s showcase. There, chief designer Tanne Vinter launched the collection, aptly titled “Drenched.” In keeping with the imprint’s founding pillars, the collection included a significant range of polyurethane raincoats, many of which were cut oversized as crucial layering pieces in monochromatic ensembles. Taking the brand’s narrative further, Vinter has transformed the signature textile with structural and textural treatments, resulting in ultra-fine takes and gathered makeovers that redefine exactly what a raincoat can look like. The Elements Braving range is inspired by the elements themselves, offering a selection of water-repellent silhouettes that materialize stylistically soaked in water themselves. The hooded coats, in white and black, featured a myriad of strings dangling from the models’ heads to the ground, replicating the chaotic strides of natural rainfall, while the sheer green coats, both elongated and fitted, left under -visible layers in identical fabrications. Rains continued their collaboration with 3D shoe supplier Zellerfeld, offering new colorways for their Puffer Boot. One red pair, in particular, provided the finishing touch to the latest all-red ensembles in the collection. As Look 31, a tiered poncho-like dress with a zippered hood, closed the show, Gene Kelly’s “Singin’ in the Rain” aptly encapsulated the line’s euphorically saturated personality. Check out Rains’ entire Spring/Summer 2024 collection in the gallery above. Elsewhere at Paris Fashion Week, Bianca Saunders and Farah debuted an SS24 collection inspired by Jamaican artist Lee “Scratch” Perry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hypebeast.com/2023/6/rains-ss24-spring-summer-2024-collection-paris-fashion-week The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos