Kristin Davis Just Wore This Popular Summer Dress Trend
Kristin Davis’ killer doesn’t stop with her on-screen character Charlotte York.
At the beginning of the week, and before the broadcast of season 2 of And just like that, the actress stepped out onto her characters’ playground, aka New York City, in a summery midi dress. To top it off, she added an oversized white belt and white shoes to complete the look.
No surprise here, her dress also featured two trends we’ve seen on everyone from Reese Witherspoon to Chrissy Teigen to Mindy Kaling: floral patterns and puffy sleeves. And often, we see them wearing dresses that combine the two. The major difference? Hers was a color that many people stray from lime green.
Green floral puff sleeve dresses inspired by Kristin Davis
Green clothes, especially when brightly colored, are often seen as hard to match or too rare for some people. But if you watch Davis for inspiration, you’ll see it’s not as hard as you think. For starters, green is naturally summery, think palm trees, growing grass, mint ice cream, and second, all you need are neutral accessories to pull the look together.
Plus, fashion needs to be breathable in the summer months, and what’s an easy cop for sultry styles? A flowing dress like this BTFBM short sleeve one, which only costs $47. Unlike Davis, this one’s green is a bit more emerald, but otherwise the puff sleeves, bold prints and tiered layers are very similar.
Buy it! BTFBM Floral Puff Sleeve Smocked Back Maxi Dress in Printed Grass Green$46.99; amazon.com
This Prettygarden Puff Sleeve High Waisted Midi Dress is a highly rated option with over 5,000 five-star ratings. Buyers described it as very flattering, super comfortable and one buyer even described it’s like go anytime, go anywhere dressing up for range. The now $41 dress is available in sizes S through XL, and in case Davis still hasn’t convinced you to go green, it’s also available in a variety of other colors.
Buy it! Prettygarden high waisted ruffle midi dress with puff sleeve in green$40.49 with coupon (origin $50.99); amazon.com
For more color, Alexia Admor Lorelei Midi Dress features hints of yellow, red, and pink, as well as green, and even slightly resembles a large bowl of summer fruit salad. It’s currently 66% off, and it has feminine puff sleeves and a striking V-neckline, so what’s not to love?
We also found other dresses in different lengths and hues for chunky sweaters and color lovers respectively. Take inspiration from Kristin Davis and dress in a flowing green dress this season. Keep scrolling to shop more dresses inspired by the star.
Buy it! Alexia Admor Lorelei Midi Dress$80.99 (origin $245); gilt.com
Buy it! Prettygarden puff sleeve square neck midi dress in green print$42.29 with coupon (origin $44.99); amazon.com
Buy it! English Factory floral back tiered maxi dress in Yellow Multi$114 (origin $120); zappos.com
Buy it! Abercrombie & Fitch GATHERED RUFFLE SLEEVE MINI DRESS IN OLIVE STRIPES$80; abercrombie.com
Buy it! Poplin dress with puff sleeves and flowers Melloday$79; nordstrom.com
Buy it! & Other Stories fluid midi dress with puff sleeves in bright green floral print$129; stories.com
