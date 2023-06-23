Congress targets one of Gen Z’s favorite fashion retailers





Congressional lawmakers are going after one of Gen Z’s favorite fashion retailers in an investigation into the use of forced labor in supply chains involving China. Shein, a China-based online retailer known for its relatively inexpensive clothing, was one of two major retailers the Chinese Communist Party’s House Select Committee accuses of violating US trade law. In a report on Thursday, the committee said Shein and Temu, a fast-growing Chinese online megastore, have built their empires by relying “heavily” on the “de minimis” loophole, which critics say gives foreign e-commerce businesses an unfair advantage because import packages worth less than $800 are not charged any duties, taxes, or fees. In a statement Thursday, a spokesperson for Shein said Newsweek“As a global company, it is our policy to comply with the customs and import laws of the countries in which we operate. SHEIN continues to make import compliance a priority, including reporting requirements under United States law regarding de minimis entries.” One of the main reasons Shein has become the world’s largest fashion retailer is its affordability, which has helped Shein attract millions of Gen Z consumers. A 2022 Brand Report from Morning Consult found Shein to be “the standout clothing brand for Gen Z”. The retailer was viewed favorably by 44% of Gen Z consumers, compared to 22% of all adults, a gap Morning Consult noted as “higher than for any other apparel brand.” A woman holds a Shein shopping bag stand outside the first permanent showroom of Chinese online fast fashion giant Shein on the store’s opening day in Tokyo on November 13, 2022. Congress lawmakers s are taking on one of Gen Z’s favorite fashion retailers, Shein, in an investigation into the use of forced labor in supply chains involving China.

YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images

Founded in 2008, Shein rose to global prominence during the pandemic, when the online-only retailer reportedly made $10 billion in revenue, according to a Bloomberg report. As its popularity soared, the company was criticized for its business model on US tariffs and faced allegations that its products depend on forced labor from Chinese Uyghurs. In an effort to clean up its reputation, Shein hired lobbyists from Washington this year and moved its headquarters from Nanjing, China, to Singapore. “We are committed to respecting human rights and complying with local laws in every market in which we operate,” Peter Pernot-Day, the retailer’s head of strategy and corporate affairs, told Politico earlier this week. this month. However, congressional lawmakers said Shein and Temu were likely responsible for nearly 600,000 packages shipped daily in the United States under the loophole, or 30% of packages shipped under the de minimis provision. “At an annualized rate, this represents approximately 210 million packages sent to the United States each year not subject to import duties,” the report said. The report is likely to bolster congressional support for bipartisan bills introduced last week, which seek to close the de minimis loophole by targeting Chinese shippers’ price advantage and increasing their operational costs. Two bipartisan bills have been proposed, one seeking to bar ‘non-market economies’, such as China and Russia, from being eligible for the rule, and the other seeking to require greater corporate oversight with ties to China. Although the first bill, sponsored by Rep. Earl Blumenauer, doesn’t mention a company by name, the Oregon Democrat said, “Shein is probably the most obvious example of a company that has the no longer exploited the de minimis loophole.” Congressional lawmakers have also gone after another Gen Z favorite, social media app Tik Tok, over concerns that the app’s parent company, China-based ByteDance, poses a national security risk. . Earlier this year, Congress held several high-profile hearings with Tik Tok CEO Shou Zi Chew, who repeatedly denied that the app shares data with the Chinese Communist Party and attempted to argue that the platform remained safe for US users. Tik Tok, along with Shein, was one of five brands that earned double-digit leads in favor of Gen Z consumers over Millennials in the Morning Consult 2022 Brand Report. Updated 6/22/23 5:12 PM This story has been updated with Shein’s comment.

