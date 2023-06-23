Emma Watson’s ‘Levitating’ Dress Baffles the Internet





(CNN) — Emma Watson probably didn’t expect to be at the center of the latest viral clothing talk when she posted a instagram pic of herself wearing a sky-blue Loewe number on Monday, but many internet commentators seemed almost as confused by the gravity-defying figure as they were by the infamous white-and-gold (or black-and-blue) dress there. Eight years. In the image, the asymmetrical mini dress appears to float over Watson’s body, with its neckline – both pointed and loosely draped – particularly hovering without any visible means of support. (Watson is also posing alongside his brother Alex, who is holding a bottle of Renais gin, a liquor brand recently launched by their family.) The star posted a photo of herself wearing the gravity-defying sky blue dress on Instagram on Monday. Gypsy Westwood Photography and Loewe

The optical illusion has led some ‘Harry Potter’ fans to ask Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the blockbuster films, if the garment was the result of Hogwarts magic – rather than just magic of fashion. “That dress said Wingardium Leviosa,” read the top-liked response on Watson’s post, referring to a levitation spell used in the books and movies. Other, less kind comments compared the piece to a broken umbrella, or what happens “when you try to fold a fitted sheet”. But the magic of the dress is in its sly construction. Loewe, the Spanish brand currently helmed by fashion designer Jonathan Anderson, has experimented with illusion dresses with success in recent seasons, from sweeping silhouettes that move with the eye to trompe-l’oeil images that can tempt doubles taken. Watson’s mini dress is from her Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which played with structure and shape, and included several dresses with similar necklines. Since then, the collection’s dramatic pieces have been spotted on Zendaya, Emily Ratajkowski and Dakota Fanning – who each wore looks with suggestive anthurium flowers – while Gal Gadot opted for a more subtle black satchel midi dress for a recent Tiffany & Co. event in New York. Beyoncé kicked off her “Renaissance” tour with a custom Loewe bodysuit featuring a pattern of black gloves and red fingernails imitating the superstar’s own arms, while Karlie Kloss announced her pregnancy on the Met Gala red carpet in a dress the label’s figure-hugging pearl illusion and last week Jennifer Lawrence walked the red carpet in Madrid for her new film, ‘No Hard Feelings,’ in a nude Loewe dress with a fluttering sweetheart neckline. Loewe aren’t the only brand to deceive the eye with surreal dress shapes this season – presenting their latest Haute Couture collection in January, Viktor & Rolf defied the laws of physics with side and side ball gowns. upside down built on and around the models who wear them. At Cannes, model Elsa Hosk walked the red carpet in one of the most subtle (and space-simple) looks, which featured a second bodice that seemingly misaligned with her body.

