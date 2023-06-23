Fashion
Paris Men’s Fashion Week: Rick Owens and Givenchy
There were huge contrasts in styles at Rick Owens and Givenchy by Matthew M. Williams, both of which showed in Paris menswear season on Thursday. But, at least American designers have agreed on one thing that menswear is all about today.
Rick Owens: Classy Armageddon
Armageddon time at Rick Owens, with colorful smoke bombs exploding and a general sense of foreboding in his latest show and collection, shown in Paris on Thursday.
The place: the fountain of the Palais de Tokyo modernist art museum. The setting: four 12-meter-high scaffolding towers from which dozens of primary-colored clouds exploded throughout the show. The theme: joy in our troubled times.
With our world conditions increasingly threatened, jubilation seems like the wrong note, but perhaps it is the only correct moral response? Beyond being kind to one another, personal joy is not what we’re put on the ground for, Owens said in his program note.
Expressed in a midnight-black color palette, ultra-strict tailoring, led by high-waisted, flared flamenco dancer pants, albeit paired with tops that appeared to be rolled up and tied at the torso. A rapprochement with the famous Italian fabric manufacturer Bonotto has added to the increased professionalism of this spring/summer 2024 collection.
His jackets had such powerful shoulders that they made ’80s Thierry Mugler suits cut out for wimps. Although his most ingenious tricks were a leather sash finished with two gloves and swaddled around the shoulders. Or parkas that turned into three-meter-long trains
An industrial soundtrack emphasizing the darkness of Owens Vista. Even as a bizarre clown worthy of Marcel Marceau in a striped top, yellow boots and an umbrella hat performed an elaborate mime in the front row. Finish by smoking and drinking red wine from a huge glass chalice, amid the smoke and the smell of gunpowder.
Owens has long been a cult shoe designer, most recently with Dr. Martens. Like his latest ideas, giant DonJoy Maxtrax-style recovery boots for athletes or wacky, padded open-sided boots. As if dialed by a high-tech podiatrist for a major league football star.
After the show, dozens of Owenites gathered backstage to bubble up champagne; from influencer Kyle Kuzma to Teyana Taylor. All dressed in black, and elated to be members of fashion’s most passionate cult.
Given the theme, the placement of Rick’s arch was telling in front of a monument to the death of Frances, which read: To the volunteers of the Free French forces who died for the honor and freedom of France on June 18 1940 on May 8, 1945.”
At its foot, half a dozen bouquets of blue violets, white roses and freshly laid red peonies.
Givenchy: cool maneuvers at the Invalides
In front of a huge bronze statue of Napoleon gazing into Les Invalides, Matthew M. Williams sent off a display of wickedly tailored, sport-influenced, and stylish menswear that was by far his best collection for the house of Givenchy.
Culminating with a great series of evening looks and a brilliantly minimalist version of a cropped Eisenhower, another general who rose to fame in France.
From the artful staging in the huge upper-floor loggia of Les Invalides and the cool cast, to the soundtrack created by Williams himself and the slick modernist clothing, everything was very chic. Founder Hubert de Givenchy, a couturier who could be rather tall, would have been happy.
Williams is clearly on a learning curve at Givenchy and her ability to leverage the house’s significant resources was on full display in this show.
The purity of its silhouette impresses from the first looks – perfectly weighted double-breasted jackets or frock coats with hidden side seams in super fine wool. All were incredibly spicy. Oversized, with short jackets but long coats, they managed to be both grand and cool. Plus, her intricately cut waists are elegantly gathered or finished in gigantic inverted pleats to keep many looks fresh.
Matthews’ big idea this season was to cleverly integrate fanny packs, hiking bags and backpacks into t-shirts, shirt jackets and tunics. He also tapped into a big current trend, playing with hunting and military vests and bulletproof vests, in his case adding an almost aged couture touch.
Bags like clothes, I like this concept. Bags and shoes giving silhouettes. So a small bag can hold something with a scale and create a new shape, he explained, after the show.
Throw something casual over something formal. Playing on modern archetypes, like tech gear and barracudas, but made in different materials and scaled in interesting ways, he added.
During her three-year tenure, Williams made Givenchy menswear a staple. Highlighted by its eclectic front row and hundreds of screaming fans outside the main doors of the monumental museum. Along with a group of friends and family from Illinois, Fear of God’s Tyra and Jerry Lorenzo joined a group of pink-haired K-Pop stars in the front row.
Watch actors parade past walls lined with plaques recording the history of noble regiments and fallen heroes. But after this collection, it seems there’s plenty of life left for Williams at Givenchy.
