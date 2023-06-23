Golf is back on track. Here are the latest from Paris Fashion Week | Golf equipment: clubs, balls, bags





Once again, golf is making a splash in the world of high fashion. This time, the sport frames the catwalks of Paris Fashion Week, both as a backdrop and as inspiration for the somewhat daring glamourous garments parading the catwalks of the newly created Parisian ready-to-wear brand. revitalized Georges Wendell. While seeing golf in fashion is nothing new, what caught our eye was the use of adidas golf apparel in the range. Adidas had no involvement in the collection, which prominently features the iconic three-stripe logo and is often associated with the Wendell W-cut logo and even the designers’ signature.

While the atelier itself is steeped in history, with a love for iconic Parisian architecture and senses of style, recent collections have been vibrant and youthful, thanks to new creative director at the helm, Pierre Kaczmarek, who quoted golf flow. day, lose the next and even smash a hole and feel let down a swing later as inspiration for this capsule of edgy looks that embrace golf classic and cool. The collection was inspired by and intended to pay homage to one of golf’s greatest upheavals.The collapse of Jean Van de Velde during the 1999 Open Championship. The French golfer’s triple bogey on the 72nd hole at Carnoustie was profiled in the 2019 Netflix documentary aptly titled Losers. And it just so happens that the year of Van de Veldes’ epic failure is also the year of Kaczmarek’s birth.

But Kaczmareks takeout isn’t a total heartache. Instead, he turned the story of Van de Veldes into a colorful, thoughtful collection of what it means to succeed, both personally and in the ink of history. The looks deconstruct classic golf silhouettes, pleated skirts, saturated polo shirts and knee-high socks into whimsical ensembles covered in black lace, or cut along zigzag hemlines, or teamed with the brand’s signature chunky heels in a stone of metallic moon. Unisex looks are course-appropriate and yet also seem to parody (with love and admiration) your typical golf attire. And in the spirit of evolution and reinvention, the collection includes many vintage adidas pieces that the brand has reimagined and reconfigured to bring Kaczmarek’s vision to life.

In a commitment to the theme, the track featured mini-golf and the lifestyle images feature real bunker sand, gloves, clubs and tees, which often appear in unlikely places in the images (such as the mouth of a model, from which someone seems to be taking the start). Other looks in the 40-piece collection feature origami butterflies made out of bills, another evocation of the meaning and purpose (and maybe madness?) of the quest for success. But it’s the kitschy hot pink polo shirts drenched in lace and the old-school indigo adidas tops cut in jester W cuts, like Van de Veldes going up and down, we won’t soon forget.



