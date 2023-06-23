Fashion
Genderless Fashion Creates Bigger Conversations in the Industry | Nation
Rooted in our culture and prevalent in most clothing stores, fashion is differentiated by gender. But in this age of emphasis on inclusivity, gender-responsive fashion is rewriting the rules of who wears what. Los Angeles-based Stuzo Clothing is an example of gender-neutral clothing that doesn’t define the person who wears it. ; the roles are rather reversed. “I wanted it to reflect that freedom of whether or not you identify with one of the genders, you’re free to be whoever it is,” said Stoney Michelli Love, CEO and Founder of Stuzo Clothing. Love explains that when she started, this concept barely existed. “I would have a lot of people watching me, my mom, my ex-boyfriend, and all those people asking me if I’m still gay and I’d be like, ‘Yeah, still gay,'” Love said. “It literally put a blister in my head and I was like, ‘Let me sketch it and put it on a t-shirt.'” Nearly 15 years later, his brand is still a pearl. rare. From mannequins to separate colors and sections, fashion generally follows gender constructions. There are approximately 1.2 million LGBTQ+ people in the United States who identify as non-binary, and a recent survey found that up to 36% of American consumers have purchased fashion outside of their gender identity. . READ MORE: Does the fashion industry live up to its promise of size inclusion? “Sophia Weltman works at UCLA’s School of Theatre, Film and Television. As a costume designer, she managed to bring a gender fluidity to outfits used in performances. “A lot of these rules are so arbitrary. Like pink and blue, right? Pink was originally for boys and blue was originally for girls…until what, in the 1940s, some marketer published an article saying blue is for boys and pink is for girls,” Weltman said. “Because of the history of power with gender and with cisgender, I think it’s really important that we embrace an aesthetic fluidity that helps people feel like they can be whoever they want to be.” In recent years, these concepts have begun to appear on fashion’s most prominent catwalks. While conversations are happening in all parts of the industry, the change hasn’t translated for most mainstream brands. “The fashion industry is really weird because it’s one of the most innovative industries in the world, but it’s also one of the most archaic,” said Eric Holbreich, design director for Industry of All Nations.Industry of All Nations develops quality basic clothing in collaboration with local communities around the world. They believe that less is more, which is one of the reasons their articles are fluid. “If we create something without need, it’s waste. And we don’t want to create waste,” said Michael Hammer, chief operating officer for the industry. of all nations. SEE MORE: These rascals are helping the planet while keeping it fashionable “So it’s really not thinking ‘Oh, I have to make this dress for a 27-year-old architect named Anna’ or ‘I need some make this pair of pants for a 42-year-old lawyer named Ben. It’s really about the process and why the clothes are made. At the end of the day, these are clothes for people and not for one person,” said Holbreich. From the classroom to the clothes rack, these experts say times are changing. Education could bring this conversation to the fore and dress codes could be improved. “Unbinding some of these design codes from a binary helps us better understand what they might really mean,” Weltman said. “I had fashion history lessons, I had costume history lessons, I had industry lessons but there is not really a space that I have seen devoted to social and political theory.” There’s still a long way to go to change the industry, but these designers say the conversations are a start for challenging gendered designs in clothing.
