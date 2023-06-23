



If you tasked generative AI with getting close to Walter Van Beirendonck’s spring 2024 men’s collection, among this list of human-suggested prompts: cricket padding, blimps, cycling jerseys, sparkling wedding wear, jumpsuits HazMat, Bumblebees and Wheres Waldo. In his runway notes, the Belgian fashion maverick confessed his fascination and terror in the face of this accelerating technology. No more WWD Where are the machines taking us? He asked. The world around us is changing at breakneck speed and it feels like being used as a crash test dummy. A model was dressed exactly as one, walking around a low-ceilinged concrete space with a futuristic, dystopian look. Though inventive, this collection has not quite reconciled all of these diverse contributions into a compelling whole. The designer paraded padded tabards one minute and mega frilly sheer shirts the next. His grip on the broad shoulders was original. Imagine an airship sitting on the shoulders of your jacket or tuxedo jacket. Hazard stripes and lightning bolts added a graphic touch to the garments while the shark-like shoes, complete with fangs and cartoonish eyeballs, looked like items bold Van Beirendonck followers would seek out. For their finale, the designer wrapped his young models in dry-cleaning bags that had been spray-painted with skeletons. Some seemed to panic and struggle to breathe, despite holes punched here and there in the film. Behind this disturbing spectacle hides a miscalculation of human origin. Launch the gallery: Walter Van Beirendonck Man Spring 2024 Best of WWD Click here to read the full article.

