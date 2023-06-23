Fashion
NBA Draft 2023 – Top Five Picks Mode vs. 2003
For the top picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, what they wear might be as memorable as where they land.
Perhaps that sentiment was best expressed when one of the greatest draft classes of all time entered the NBA in 2003. The top five picks alone produced four Hall of Famers, but well while their accomplishments on the pitch cannot be denied, their fashion sense at the time could be questioned.
Here’s how the style of the NBA’s potential new stars compares to that of players in one of the league’s most storied drafts.
Choice #1
Considered “the chosen one” while in high school, James had high expectations of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. Now the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, the only thing longer than James’ list of accolades might be the fabric used for his oversized all-white daytime suit.
Wemby showed up in style
2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm: 8 p.m./et, ABC/ESPN pic.twitter.com/hxphd7OBH2
NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 22, 2023
Choice #2
In his first season, Milicic became the youngest player to play in an NBA Finals and become an NBA champion. Although it ended up being the highlight of his career, his outfit might have stood the test of time quite well compared to the rest of the quintet.
Brandon Miller is selected 2nd overall in the 2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm! pic.twitter.com/GzpY5BgSnH
NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2023
Choice #3
If Anthony and James had an unspoken competition over who could wear the baggiest suit of the night, then the former Syracuse Orange star is the clear winner. He paired the gray ensemble with a yellow buttonhole visible through his six-button suit jacket which was only fastened at the top.
Scoot Henderson breaks down tonight’s crisis
THE #NBADraft presented by State Farm begins at 8 p.m. ET on ABC & ESPN! pic.twitter.com/PtAZUTicaH
NBA (@NBA) June 22, 2023
Choice #4
In 2020, Bosh revealed he had two day costume projects done and decided to go with the beige look. Although the extraordinarily long suit jacket followed the trend of the time, it was one of the most stylish ensembles of the bunch.
With the 4th pick in the NBA draft, the @Houston Rockets select Amen Thompson!
Watch the 2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm on ABC and ESPN. pic.twitter.com/KrZrVxFN0N
NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2023
Choice #5
Wade wore a suit that featured several shades of blue and wasn’t particularly memorable compared to some of his peers’ sons – but that’s not a bad thing.
Amen and Ausar Thompson are locked up
2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm: 8 p.m./and on ABC & ESPN pic.twitter.com/zreb5blt8h
NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 22, 2023
Here are the rest of the best looks from the NBA Draft.
Gradey Dick tells us the 3 things to know about his draft night fit
THE #NBADraft presented by State Farm begins at 8 p.m. / and on ABC and ESPN. pic.twitter.com/6UvSQxX85M
NBA (@NBA) June 22, 2023
Keyonte George and Kobe Bufkin in the house!
2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm: 8 p.m./and on ABC & ESPN pic.twitter.com/VWUW4MT7VM
NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 22, 2023
Jett and Juwan Howard in the building!
2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm is LIVE on ABC and ESPN pic.twitter.com/iPnSUGDbQp
NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 23, 2023
Custom chain is heat
Jarace Walker shows off his draft day form!
2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm: 8 p.m./and on ABC & ESPN pic.twitter.com/a3DAhTE65o
NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 22, 2023
It’s a family affair for Anthony Black tonight
2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm: 8 p.m./and on ABC & ESPN pic.twitter.com/QpCXcj344e
NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 22, 2023
Bilal Coulibaly shows off his draft day form
2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm: 8 p.m./and on ABC & ESPN pic.twitter.com/7ohhoemKKF
NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 22, 2023
Jaime Jaquez Jr. here with the family!
2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm: 8 p.m./and on ABC & ESPN pic.twitter.com/uksSngjsoR
NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 22, 2023
|
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/37895963/nba-draft-2023-top-picks-best-dressed-fashion
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
