



Comment this story Comment The Biden administration made a friendly overture to the fashion world at Thursday’s state dinner with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Along with the usual mix of congressmen, artists, and Biden family members, a cast of high-profile fashion figures were in attendance: designer Ralph Lauren, who practically wrote the textbook on American style; Reem Acra, born in Lebanon and based in New York; and Dior’s artistic director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, accompanied by Indian entrepreneur Karishma Swali, who runs the Mumbai Chanakya embroidery workshop. Billie Jean King, Tim Cook and M. Night Shyamalan were among those attending President Bidens’ State Dinner for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 22. (Video: The Washington Post) Each of the creative guests had clear connections to the events of the evening. Lauren designed the green sequined wrap dress first lady Jill Biden wore on Thursday night, as well as her granddaughter Naomi Bidens wedding dress for her White House nuptials last November. Acra is a favorite designer of the first lady. And Chiuri has spent the last two years of her seven-year tenure at Dior highlighting India’s role in global craftsmanship. Chanakya, which is the Swalis family business, has a long history of supplying embroidery work to some of the most prominent luxury fashion houses, shattering the myth that the technique of sublime fashion only came from Europe. In Paris, where the city’s craftsmanship is almost as protected as champagne grapes, it’s a surprisingly controversial position. This state dinner was low on wattage for celebrities, and maybe the designers were asked to provide some star power. But their presence was also a clue to how the Biden administration, which tends to shy away from conversations about style, might be thinking about fashion more broadly. It is less about what is worn by the first lady, by her husband, by her guests and more about what these clothes and their designers represent. At the White House party for Modi, a serious evening of diplomatic dinner Washington is not a fashion-friendly city per se; asking elected officials what they’re wearing often makes people laugh or roll their eyes. There is an established uniform, or at least a dress code with strict parameters, which few dare deviate from. Perhaps because the city is driven by a common goal, the clothes might seem like nonsense talk. But this is a recent development. Why, after all, are the aesthetic and individual styles of the Kennedy administration still such a romanticized touchpoint, for Democrats and Republicans alike? The idea that fashion, whether wearing it, enjoying it, or just thinking about it, should be a source of shame is a strange and contemporary invention. The Obamas made it feel cool, even American, to care about what brands from Versace to Jason Wu were creating; Melania Trump, on the other hand, had such a devotion to fashion that perhaps the public gets the impression that taking pleasure in looking can look garish. It’s hard to say if it’s the Biden administration building a more formal bridge to the fashion industry. (The White House did not respond to a request for comment.) Designer Gabriela Hearst and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour attended Bidens’ first state dinner, for France in late 2022. And credentials from Laurens DC are more than clothing. In April, he opened a cancer research center in Georgetown (a continuation of a relationship that began in the late 1980s, when Lauren co-founded the Nina Hyde Center for Breast Cancer Research with the Washington Post of l ‘era. editor Katharine Graham; Hyde was the paper’s former fashion editor). State dinner guests include M. Night Shyamalan, Ralph Lauren Lauren and Chiuris’ fashion choices were remarkable, if only because they were pushed out of the bubble where sartorial eccentricities are accepted as a sign of genius, and into the fire that is fashionable criticism. Beltway. Lauren wore a double-breasted tuxedo with New Balance sneakers, an outfit lawmakers recently passed a controversial sneaker-bottomed dress shoe, are likely desperate to kiss, though it will likely require Laurens’ charisma to pull it off. And Chiuri, whose hair was no longer her usual bleached shade but a light brown, wore an understated, if slightly 1950s skirt suit of her own design; Swali wore a black dress with a slight silver sheen under a black blazer. They looked more professional and somber than any of the other guests, who seemed to embrace the guest country’s adoration for color in saffron yellow and hot pink silks or, in the case of Vice President Harris, a dress with copper sequins. The presences of Chiuri and Swalis, and their austere appearance, suggest that fashion is not simply a tool for communication and play, as is usually the case with White House style, but a platform for reevaluate our biases on quality and craftsmanship.

