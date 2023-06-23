Indian Modi jokes and eats at fancy White House dinner in his honor

WASHINGTON Indian Prime MinisterNarendra Modibrought his comedy set to the big Thursday dinner at the White House in his honor, making jokes about his lack of singing, the president of the timeJoe Bidenwanted him to eat even though he was fasting and how well Indians and Americans get along.

Not exactly known for having a sense of humor, the Prime Minister kept thenearly 400 guestsin stitches as he toasted Biden and the first ladyJill Bidenbefore dinner is served.

I know your hospitality got your guests singing. I, too, wish I had the talent to sing, joked Modi. I could also have sung in front of you all.

He was referring toSouth Korean President Yoon Suk Yeolwho surprised guests when he took the stage at a White House State Dinner in her honor in April and sang a rendition of American Pie, one of her favorite songs, to loud applause noisy.

Modi is on a state visit meant to highlight and strengthen ties between India and the United States. He said that with each passing day, Indians and Americans are getting to know each other better.

We can pronounce other people’s names correctly. You understand each other’s accent better, he joked. Children in India become Spider-Man on Halloween and young people in the Americas dance to the tune of Naatu Naatu, a catchy song from the Indian film RRR.

Modi said the Thursday dinner would give him a chance to catch up on not having eaten at a banquet he said Biden threw for him in 2014. Modi was observing a religious fast at the time.

I remember you asking me and asking me again and again what I could eat during my fast. But it was not possible for me to eat anything and that worried you a lot, he said. Well today, I’m catching up. Everything you so fondly desired then is being fulfilled today.

Biden, who was less humorous in his toast, recalled that he said two decades ago, when he was chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, that the world would be safer if the United States and India became the world’s closest friends and partners. .

I believe it even more now that I am president, Biden said.

The executives addressed an audience of titans of business, fashion, entertainment and more, with the likes of designer Ralph Lauren, filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan and tennis legend Billie Jean King rubbing shoulders with the leaders technologies from Apple AAPL,

+1.65% ,

AlphabetGOOG,

+2.15%

GOOGL,

+2.16%

and MicrosoftMSFT,

+1.84% .

Shyamalan propelled former reporters upon his arrival, saying it was nice to be in the White House. Lauren, who paired his tuxedo with gray New Balance sneakers, revealed he designed the first lady’s green off-the-shoulder dress, calling her style chic and elegant. And violinist Joshua Bell, who was part of the after-dinner entertainment, said the evening was a little different from anything I’ve done before.

He said he would skip dinner early to practice. Bell performed a rendition by Antonio Vivaldis Summer.

Some utterly modern sarees including Barbiecore hot pink and sequins were among those lucky enough to witness the black tie affair with a guest list loaded with prominent American Indians. Politicians from both parties also made the cut, including Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, as well as recently elected Marylands Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller.

Other notables included social media influencer Jay Shetty, major Democratic donors like Florida attorney John Morgan and civil rights activist Martin Luther King III. The CEO contingent included Apples Tim Cook, Googles Sundar Pichai and Microsofts Satya Nadella.

Guests dined on a plant-based menu of millet and corn salad, Portobello mushrooms and strawberry shortcake, catering to the prime ministers’ vegetarian tastes. For guests wanting something more, roast sea bass was available on request.

Despite deep differences over human rights and India’s stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine, Bidenextended administration’s third invitation to Modi for state visit. He understood thestate dinner,a great diplomatic honor that the United States reserves for its closest allies.

Biden hopes all the pomp and attention showered on Modi by the thousands of people who gathered on the White House lawn to cheer his arrival in the morning until the splashy end-of-day dinner will help him solidify his relationship withthe leader of a country that the United States believes will be a pivotal forcein Asia for decades to come.

Guests descended by tram to a pavilion erected on the South Grounds of the White House decorated in the green and saffron colors of the Indian flag.

Despite concerns about India’s backsliding democracy, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said she was there to send the message that the nation of 1.4 billion people matters and we need to expose some of the real problems that threaten the viability of democracy in all our countries.

A group of more than 70 lawmakers, organized by Jayapal, wrote to Biden this week urging him to raise concerns about the erosion of religious, press and political freedoms with Modi.

Pichai said he looked forward to the dinner as an exciting time for US-India relations.

I think we have two countries that have a lot of common foundations, great democratic systems and values, Pichai said earlier Thursday in an interview. He cited technology as an area of ​​mutual interest between nations. So I think it’s an exciting opportunity. I am happy that there is a lot of investment in a bilateral relationship.

Jill Biden has called on California chef Nancy Curtis to help her in the kitchen. Curtis specializes in plant-based cuisine and said the menu features the best of American cuisine seasoned with Indian elements and flavors. The saffron risotto accompanied the main course with mushrooms and the dessert was infused with cardamom and rose syrup. She used millet because India is conducting an international grain recognition year.

Lotus flowers, native to Asia and featured in Indian design, were seen throughout the pavilion, along with saffron-hued flower arrangements that differed from table to table.

We hope guests feel like someone set this table up just for them because we did, the first lady said as she and her staff previewed the layout.

After-dinner entertainment also included Penn Masala, a South Asian a cappella band founded by University of Pennsylvania students, and the US Marine Band Chamber Orchestra.