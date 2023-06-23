Fashion
Indian Modi jokes and eats at fancy White House dinner in his honor
WASHINGTON Indian Prime MinisterNarendra Modibrought his comedy set to the big Thursday dinner at the White House in his honor, making jokes about his lack of singing, the president of the timeJoe Bidenwanted him to eat even though he was fasting and how well Indians and Americans get along.
Not exactly known for having a sense of humor, the Prime Minister kept thenearly 400 guestsin stitches as he toasted Biden and the first ladyJill Bidenbefore dinner is served.
I know your hospitality got your guests singing. I, too, wish I had the talent to sing, joked Modi. I could also have sung in front of you all.
He was referring toSouth Korean President Yoon Suk Yeolwho surprised guests when he took the stage at a White House State Dinner in her honor in April and sang a rendition of American Pie, one of her favorite songs, to loud applause noisy.
Modi is on a state visit meant to highlight and strengthen ties between India and the United States. He said that with each passing day, Indians and Americans are getting to know each other better.
We can pronounce other people’s names correctly. You understand each other’s accent better, he joked. Children in India become Spider-Man on Halloween and young people in the Americas dance to the tune of Naatu Naatu, a catchy song from the Indian film RRR.
Modi said the Thursday dinner would give him a chance to catch up on not having eaten at a banquet he said Biden threw for him in 2014. Modi was observing a religious fast at the time.
I remember you asking me and asking me again and again what I could eat during my fast. But it was not possible for me to eat anything and that worried you a lot, he said. Well today, I’m catching up. Everything you so fondly desired then is being fulfilled today.
Biden, who was less humorous in his toast, recalled that he said two decades ago, when he was chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, that the world would be safer if the United States and India became the world’s closest friends and partners. .
I believe it even more now that I am president, Biden said.
The executives addressed an audience of titans of business, fashion, entertainment and more, with the likes of designer Ralph Lauren, filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan and tennis legend Billie Jean King rubbing shoulders with the leaders technologies from Apple AAPL,
AlphabetGOOG,
GOOGL,
and MicrosoftMSFT,
Shyamalan propelled former reporters upon his arrival, saying it was nice to be in the White House. Lauren, who paired his tuxedo with gray New Balance sneakers, revealed he designed the first lady’s green off-the-shoulder dress, calling her style chic and elegant. And violinist Joshua Bell, who was part of the after-dinner entertainment, said the evening was a little different from anything I’ve done before.
He said he would skip dinner early to practice. Bell performed a rendition by Antonio Vivaldis Summer.
Some utterly modern sarees including Barbiecore hot pink and sequins were among those lucky enough to witness the black tie affair with a guest list loaded with prominent American Indians. Politicians from both parties also made the cut, including Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, as well as recently elected Marylands Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller.
Other notables included social media influencer Jay Shetty, major Democratic donors like Florida attorney John Morgan and civil rights activist Martin Luther King III. The CEO contingent included Apples Tim Cook, Googles Sundar Pichai and Microsofts Satya Nadella.
Guests dined on a plant-based menu of millet and corn salad, Portobello mushrooms and strawberry shortcake, catering to the prime ministers’ vegetarian tastes. For guests wanting something more, roast sea bass was available on request.
Despite deep differences over human rights and India’s stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine, Bidenextended administration’s third invitation to Modi for state visit. He understood thestate dinner,a great diplomatic honor that the United States reserves for its closest allies.
Biden hopes all the pomp and attention showered on Modi by the thousands of people who gathered on the White House lawn to cheer his arrival in the morning until the splashy end-of-day dinner will help him solidify his relationship withthe leader of a country that the United States believes will be a pivotal forcein Asia for decades to come.
Guests descended by tram to a pavilion erected on the South Grounds of the White House decorated in the green and saffron colors of the Indian flag.
Despite concerns about India’s backsliding democracy, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said she was there to send the message that the nation of 1.4 billion people matters and we need to expose some of the real problems that threaten the viability of democracy in all our countries.
A group of more than 70 lawmakers, organized by Jayapal, wrote to Biden this week urging him to raise concerns about the erosion of religious, press and political freedoms with Modi.
Pichai said he looked forward to the dinner as an exciting time for US-India relations.
I think we have two countries that have a lot of common foundations, great democratic systems and values, Pichai said earlier Thursday in an interview. He cited technology as an area of mutual interest between nations. So I think it’s an exciting opportunity. I am happy that there is a lot of investment in a bilateral relationship.
Jill Biden has called on California chef Nancy Curtis to help her in the kitchen. Curtis specializes in plant-based cuisine and said the menu features the best of American cuisine seasoned with Indian elements and flavors. The saffron risotto accompanied the main course with mushrooms and the dessert was infused with cardamom and rose syrup. She used millet because India is conducting an international grain recognition year.
Lotus flowers, native to Asia and featured in Indian design, were seen throughout the pavilion, along with saffron-hued flower arrangements that differed from table to table.
We hope guests feel like someone set this table up just for them because we did, the first lady said as she and her staff previewed the layout.
After-dinner entertainment also included Penn Masala, a South Asian a cappella band founded by University of Pennsylvania students, and the US Marine Band Chamber Orchestra.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/big-names-in-fashion-tech-entertainment-rub-shoulders-at-white-house-dinner-for-indias-modi-2ff7ee1e
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Comic celebrated for contributing to LGBTQ representation in Hollywood – Press Telegram
- Indian Modi jokes and eats at fancy White House dinner in his honor
- US overtakes China as market for South Korean products
- My ex-husband is ruining my reputation in Hollywood
- NHL to ban cause-based jerseys next season
- Jokowi is expected to visit Tanzania at the end of this year
- Acrisure Arena to host Lakers-Suns preseason game in Palm Desert – Daily Bulletin
- Parisian fashion: Givenchy unveils flamboyant looks for men at Paris Fashion Week
- PM Narendra Modi-Joe Biden Joint Historic PC: 10 Great Takeaways | India News
- Veronica Kudermetova vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova: prediction and betting on matches
- Black Hollywood stepped out for Pharrell’s first LV fashion show
- FFXVI: Who is Cid’s voice actor? – Answered