Fashion, star power and martial aura merge in the Givenchy collection at Paris Fashion Week | national entertainment

PARIS (AP) History, fashion and star power come together at Givenchy’s latest menswear show at Les Invalides in Paris. Imbued with the martial aura of the former military hospital with its cast iron cannons, the show was the first of its kind on the monument’s vast balcony. Movie star and musician Jared Leto was among the luminaries who applauded the show.

Here are some highlights from Thursdays’ Spring/Summer 2024 menswear collections, including an interview with designer Matthew M. Williams:

GIVENCHY TRUSTS ITSELF

In recent seasons, the creative heat at Givenchy under Williams had seemed somewhat lukewarm. However, this latest collection, presented against the backdrop of the pale stone vaults of the Invalides, testifies to a newfound creative confidence on his part. The designer appears to be settling in to successfully steer the age-old LVMH-owned house into solid sartorial ground.

The show began with an array of intricately tailored couture suits in stark contrasts of black and white. These looks, loose yet opulent, fit right in with the historic backdrop, setting an indulgent tone and preparing audiences for what was to come.

In a welcome and inclusive twist for the house, models from diverse backgrounds graced the runway. It wasn’t just a show; it was a statement, a testament to Givenchy’s commitment to inclusivity and modernity.

As the parade progresses, couture tailoring gradually gives way to utilitarian and – at times – militaristic elements. These influences were probably borrowed from the Salle des Spectacles, Napoleon Bonaparte’s final resting place. With backpacks, zippers, straps and flip-flops, Williams deftly infused high fashion with practicality. The disruptive silhouettes created by the backpacks strapped to the backs of the models echoed the venue’s military roots and gave the show an edgy vibe.

It was a celebration of diversity and, more importantly, a beacon of creative growth for Williams at Givenchy.

MATTHEW M. WILLIAMS TALKS ABOUT INSPIRATION

Williams draws inspiration from unexpected quarters. In a candid interview with the AP, Williams revealed how his personal experiences from being a father to living near Invalides shape his fashion designs.

My kids go to school in England, he says, so I watch the uniforms all the time, how kids wear them in different ways and throw in other archetypes. These casual observations of children’s sartorial ingenuity deeply influenced Williams, inspiring a sense of playful fusion of contrasting garments in her latest collection.

Additionally, Williams’ proximity to historic Les Invalides impacts its design philosophy. This place inspired the collection because I live above this (building), said. This everyday backdrop of martial architecture has unmistakably imprinted itself in his work, lending an austere, disciplined elegance to his recent line of menswear.

Williams’ revelations underscore how personal and seemingly ordinary experiences can shape the extraordinary world of high fashion. Her latest collection at Givenchy exemplifies this intertwining, offering a unique blend of everyday charm and high-end sophistication. As Williams summed it up, at the end of the day, I make clothes that I want people to wear.

RICK OWENS – FASHION ARMOR

Pariss Palais De Tokyo saw an exhilarating blend of past and future at Rick Owens’ Spring/Summer 2024 menswear show. The runway came to life with models resembling modern gladiators, adorned with signature Owens long pants and oversized, dropped shoulders. Addressing global threats, Owens suggests that jubilation may be the most appropriate moral response. His collection showed him through a line of dark and determined elegance, offering fashionable armor against adversity.

Committing to ethical practices, Owens used materials such as wool, silk and cotton-faille. Additionally, fat calf leather shorts and jackets sourced from a Tuscan family tannery and pure wool garments sourced from a traditional Italian spinning mill reflected his dedication to environmental sustainability and animal welfare.

The collection features strict, skimmed and flared structured pants, twisted and draped silk and leather t-shirts, and chunky yet lightweight coats. The pieces breathed new life into the Paris menswear scene, with a constant swing of silk shirts, tunics and dresses paying homage to the ancient world.

The show was a celebration of life in adversity, underpinned by a strong moral compass. As Owens aptly put it, how one handles adversity is what defines their character, a statement exemplified by their resilient and dynamic collection. In a changing world, Rick Owens menswear 2024 reminds us to keep joy and style alive.

ISSEY MIYAKE CUTS THE TRACK

Issey Miyake’s show in the resplendent Musée des Arts Décoratifs began with a theatrical flourish. A vast roll of pleated crepe paper unrolled across the runway, revealing not just a prop, but actual pleated garments when cut out. This innovative revelation, adopted by bare-chested models, caused an avalanche of shots from an astonished public.

The collection, Everyday, One of a Kind, Now and Hereafter, while not revolutionary, proved to be a gentle evolution of Miyakes’ iconic design philosophy. Loose silhouettes came to life in bold hues and micro-pleated fabrics, encapsulating the brand’s commitment to everyday wearable art. Among the standout pieces was a thick charcoal pleated coat that offered a nod to traditional Asian dress, its royalty underscored by its sturdy structure and generous drape.

Miyakes Monthly Colors offered a balanced palette of natural hues ranging from soft to vibrant, providing a fresh chromatic offering each month. Meanwhile, the Rectangle series once again demonstrated the designers penchant for transformative fashion, moving from flat geometric shapes to asymmetrical silhouettes when worn.

The new Horizon Pleats series introduced a change in pleat direction, with horizontal pleats adding a subtle bounce and lightness to the silhouette of the garments.

Although the collection did not break new ground, it showcased the brand’s understated sophistication. Even in familiar territory, the Miyakes collection has found room to inspire poetic moments and clear nods to the brand’s historical influences.

FREE SKETCHES FOR CHIC

Brush in hand, Maxime Smirnov imposes himself outside the Parisian parades. The 19-year-old artist’s Save Your Outfit initiative sees her spontaneously sketching guests in their chic attire as part of a free art service.

His canvas is the fashion-forward crowd that throngs around events, their outfits becoming vibrant but blurry impressions under Smirnov’s brush. The final watercolors serve as personalized keepsakes, snapshots of the ethereal nature of memory. It’s like it works like a memory, Smirnov said, describing his artistic technique.

Discovered outside the Givenchy parade at the Invalides, Smirnov has only been in Paris for a week but has already painted around fifty sartorial portraits. The artist completes each print in approximately two minutes, returning it to the subject as a unique and timeless keepsake of their fashion moment.

THE DISCREET ELEGANCE OF DRIES VAN NOTEN

Belgian master Dries Van Noten showcased impeccable craftsmanship in his latest menswear collection. Elongated silhouettes with slender proportions and a subtle shoulder crest added a fresh touch to his menswear.

The collection embraced a dark, black-dominated palette with occasional dusty and golden hues for depth. Van Notens’ signature historical influences were evident, including a flared jacket like a 19th century dandy.

Described as a study in masculinity, the collection combines strength and kindness with an emphasis on refinement. Narrow cuts, high waists and flared pants define the look, while pronounced or slightly flowing shoulders and long, thin sleeves exude elegance.

Elongated trench coats, shirts as dresses, sculptural raglan sleeves on bomber jackets and oversized parkas made a statement. Airy proportions and soft shapes created a feeling of lightness, complemented by sheer fabrics and open shoes with scooped necklines hinting at nudity.