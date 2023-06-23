Big names in fashion, tech and entertainment attend DC dinner for Modi in India

Titans of business, fashion, entertainment and more made the guest list for Thursday’s big White House dinner honoring India’s Narendra Modi, with the likes of designer Ralph Lauren, filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan and tennis legend Billie Jean King rub shoulders with tech leaders from Apple, Google and Microsoft.

Shyamalan blasted former reporters upon his arrival, saying it was “nice” to be in the White House. Lauren revealed he designed first lady Jill Biden’s green off-the-shoulder dress for the occasion, calling her style “chic and elegant”. And violinist Joshua Bell, who was part of the after-dinner entertainment, said the evening was “a little different from anything I’ve done before”.

“I’m going to jump and train for half an hour” over dinner, he reported.

Sarees and sequins featured prominently among attendees at the splashy event, with a guest list of around 400 names laden with prominent American Indians. Politicians from both parties also made a difference, including Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

Other notables on the guest list included social media influencer Jay Shetty, major Democratic donors including Florida lawyer John Morgan and civil rights activist Martin Luther King III. The CEO group included Apple’s Tim Cook, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella.





Guests were to dine on a plant-based menu of millet, mushrooms and strawberry shortcake, catering to the Prime Minister’s vegetarian tastes. For guests wanting something more, there was roast sea bass available on request.

Despite deep differences over human rights and India’s stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine, President Joe Biden extended Modi the administration’s third invitation for a state visit. It included the State Dinner, a high diplomatic honor the United States reserves for its closest allies.

Biden hopes that all the pomp and attention given to Modi by the thousands of people who gathered on the White House lawn to cheer his arrival in the morning until the splashy dinner at the end of the day will help him to firm up the relations with the head of a country. the United States believes it will be a pivotal force in Asia for decades to come.

Guests descended by tram to a pavilion erected on the South Grounds of the White House decorated in the green and saffron colors of the Indian flag.

Despite concerns about India’s backsliding democracy, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said she was there to send the message that the nation of 1.4 billion people matters and “we must expose some of the real problems that threaten the viability of democracy in all our countries.

A group of more than 70 lawmakers, organized by Jayapal, wrote to Biden this week urging him to raise concerns about the erosion of religious, press and political freedoms with Modi.





Jayapal, who has praised Modi’s leadership skills, told The Associated Press earlier that Modi “has the ability to bring India and his party members back to the values ​​that we hold so dear as a country.” .

Pichai said he looked forward to the dinner as “an exciting time for US-India relations”.

“I think we have two countries that have a lot of common foundations, great democratic systems and values,” Pichai said in an interview earlier Thursday. He cited technology as an area of ​​mutual interest between nations. “So I think it’s an exciting opportunity. I’m glad there’s a lot of investment in a bilateral relationship.”

Jill Biden has called on California chef Nancy Curtis to help her in the kitchen. Curtis specializes in plant-based cuisine and said the menu “presents the best of American cuisine seasoned with Indian elements and flavors.” She said she used millet because India was conducting an international grain recognition year.

Dinner included a salad of marinated millet, corn and compressed watermelon, stuffed Portobello mushrooms and saffron risotto, and a strawberry shortcake infused with cardamom and rose syrup.

Lotus flowers, native to Asia and featured in Indian design, were seen throughout the pavilion, along with saffron-hued flower arrangements that differed from table to table.

“We hope guests will feel like someone set this table just for them because we did,” the first lady said as she and her team previewed the setup.





The after-dinner entertainment was from Bell; Penn Masala, a South Asian a cappella group founded by students at the University of Pennsylvania; and the US Marine Band Chamber Orchestra.

India was last honored with a state visit in 2009, when President Barack Obama went all out for Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. More than 300 guests attended what was the new administration’s first major social event.

But it made headlines around the world after a celebrity-seeking husband and wife admitted, even though they weren’t invited, and were able to interact with the two leaders.

The embarrassing episode led the White House and the US Secret Service, which protects the president and the executive mansion, to review their clearance and security procedures.