In case you haven’t heard, Pharrell Williams did something on the Pont Neuf in Paris recently. Naturally, we had to expand the word count of this story to talk about all of this. Where to start with its first monumental show spring summer 2024 while Louis Vuitton creative director for men? Clothes? The show? The A-list guest supernova? Or the man himself – musician, producer, entrepreneur and now famous designer – resplendent in pixelated Damoflage? Bring out the choir(s) – not even Marilyn Monroe, not even Jeanne D’ArcEven Pharrell hasn’t achieved such a feat before.

Parade, party, show, call it what you want. The extravaganza rocked the Pont Neuf into a golden frenzy and brought all of Paris to a standstill. And that’s no surprise, given that the eyes of the world have been on Pharrell since his appointment as Creative Director of Men’s Fashion in February this year. His predecessor, Virgil Abloh, left a powerful legacy not only on the house of Louis Vuitton, but also on the global spheres of fashion, art and culture. Abloh goes down in history as a multidisciplinary visionary who led by example in reconciling the worlds of luxury fashion and streetwear, and challenged the status quo of luxury fashion by showcasing black culture and championing the next generation of black designers, artists and creatives. So when the CEO of Louis Vuitton Pierre Beccari picked Pharrell for the top job, ears pricked and people had things to say. At a time when the realms of fashion, celebrity culture and commerce are converging with electrifying force and effect, the decision may not have been controversial on its own, but we were all left with wide eyes and waited backstage for what the 50-year-old multi-hyphen would bring to the table.

The show: an epic of cinematic proportions, a statement of power and arguably one of the greatest runway feats Paris has ever seen. The Pharrells version of a yellow brick road is, of course, a gold-paved bridge. A live orchestra with catchy harmonies announced nothing less than a blockbuster, as the first looks paraded. This monumental atmosphere intensified as a fleet of models, apparel, accessories and LV luggage Jeeps – yes, Jeeps – swept the runway with effortless allure. It was a show of staggering logistical and theatrical proportions, and yet it all seemed pretty easy. Almost impossible. For what? The Pharrell Effect. The collection: Damoflage for days, sleek modern warrior silhouettes, graphic and embellished prints, classic cuts, the house’s Damier checks reinvented in every way, fancy shoes and even a long monogrammed fur coat in relief for a last breath. The little goldfinch and the big drones circling above the Pont Neuf didn’t know where to look first.

While the collection of the product (in terms of consumption) – was by no means incidental to the show, it was also not entirely the focus. The collection did what it had to, and it did so with enough thematic consistency, nods to heritage, and exuberant streetwear allure to tick all the boxes. The clothes were just part of the Pharrell package that would come to define his tenure at the helm of the brand. Yes, was about fashion and creativity. But were also talking about the almost unfathomable celebrity culture mystique he brings to the role. In this case, the power of stardom may well reign over the conceptual rigor or technicality of design that other creative directors bring to the table. For many, this is great news and a big push for inclusivity, encouraging people from diverse creative backgrounds to engage in the fashion industry without the scrutiny of formal institutions. For others, who think some luxury fashion houses should do more to preserve their heritage identity, rooted in more traditional ideas of design rigor and artisanal tradition, the Pharrell takeover may be less appealing. . But, as popular opinion reminds us, it’s 2023. A creative director doesn’t necessarily need to be a design visionary. But a visionary of the atmosphere, they duty be. While Kim Jones bring his Center of Saint Martin And Christopher Bailey bring his royal college of fine arts, Pharrell brings everything that makes him Pharrell.

We could probably publish an entire hardback called A complete guide to the security system for VIP guests at the Louis Vuitton Mens Spring Summer 2024 show. There were enough stars on the Pont Neuf to sparkle Eiffel Tower appear dull; Jay Z And Beyonc, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Lenny Kravitz, Zendaya, Lewis Hamilton, Naomi Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Tyler, The Creator And Kim Kardashian among them. Creators Nicolas Ghesquire And Jeremy Scott was also present, while the former creative director of Saint Laurent, Stefano Pilati, walked the track.

For the hordes of influencers present, what a vital gift it must have been to start a live IG from This frown. There’s been a lot of talk lately about star-studded guest lists eclipsing the shows themselves, distracting attention (both in real time and on social media) from where it should be – on clothes, do you think. But this show was never going to be a low-key affair or a conventional runway, and frankly, they were happy that the attendees served up more looks than you’d normally see from a whole horde of street style influencers during all of Fashion. Paris weekend.

It’s a good thing this show took place outdoors, because its climactic atmosphere would have blown off any well-articulated Parisian rooftop. More than just a first Pharrells show for Louis Vuitton, it was a triumph for black designers, creatives and communities, as well as other minority groups around the world. Pharrell is both luxury and mainstream appeal, Pharrell is both high culture and street culture. Pharrell says to each of us, regardless of race, background, and social or cultural sphere: If you want it, you can have it. Has the power of fame overtaken fashion in this case? Maybe. And did the world love him? Apparently yes.

One can only wonder exactly how Pharrell felt when he strode across the Pont Neuf at the end of the show, a man who had captured the world’s attention and who is apparently about to conquer another speed machine. ’empire. Joy! Joy! Joy! (Unspeakable) most likely.