Serial killer charged with murdering fashion designer Katie Gallagher and four others





A 33-year-old Queens resident who was already facing two murder charges, for a series of murders and robberies on Manhattan’s West Side in the summer of 2022, has seen that number jump to five murder charges, including the murder of famous fashion designer Katie Gallagher. Kenwood Allen, who is believed to have been charged with her murder, allegedly claimed 21 different victims in a drug, robbery and robbery spree that resulted in the deaths of three other victims, including the first two he was charged with in December. Four of the alleged murders, including Gallagher’s, took place in a single bloody 15-day spree in the summer of 22. A second co-conspirator, Sean Shirley, was charged on June 22. According to prosecutors, Shirly The defendant is currently charged with two counts of murder by depraved indifference, two counts of felony murder and other charges stemming from a conspiracy spanning from June 2022 through December 2022. In most of his crimes, defendant Sean Shirley, acting in concert with his co-conspirator Kenwood Allen, drugged their victims with opioids such as fentanyl in order to steal their phones, credit cards and other belongings, prosecutors said in the indictment unsealed on June 22. Allen had originally been charged with two murders. Now the DA says he allegedly committed three more murders on July 22, 2022, July 23, 2022, and August 6, 2022. The prosecutor did not reveal the identity of the victims. Some, but not all, of the victims were gay, causing panic in the LBGTQ community. Gallagher was found in the Eldridge Street flat after her death on July 23, 2022, and police initially suspected it was a drug overdose. Eight months after his death, the medical examiner declared it a homicide. Her obituary at the time of her death stated that she had dressed Lady Gaga and Laverne Cox. Allen now faces a 45-count indictment that includes ten counts of second-degree murder, thirteen counts of first-degree robbery, eleven counts of second-degree assault and three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, among other charges. These allegedly pernicious drug and theft schemes have left far too many families mourning the loss of their loves, prosecutor Alvin Bragg said. We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to discover and aggressively investigate these incidents, Bragg said. Prosecutors said that in most incidents, Allen drugged his victims with fentanyl and other opioids in order to steal their credit cards, watches, phones and other personally identifying information. Many victims were later found unconscious on the street. Allen allegedly withdrew cash from ATMs and used the stolen credit cards to make purchases and transfer money. Bragg thanked Detective Scott Williams of the Manhattan South Homicide Squad. Allens legal aid attorney, Joseph Furmin, could not be reached.

