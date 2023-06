Rick Owens Spring/Summer 2024 Paris Fashion Week

Rick Owens always makes sure to fog up the Paris skyline, once again bringing his dark antics to the French capital. The Dark Lord honored his usual spot on the Paris Fashion Week schedule, taking Rick’s soldiers to the outdoor gardens of the Palais de Tokyo. For Spring/Summer 2024, Rick Owens examined today’s unsettling world in his own uplifting way. “How one handles adversity is what defines one’s character,” the show’s notes read, implying that happiness and joy are of the utmost importance. The designer’s moldy smoke nonchalantly filled the air around the sculptures in the museum’s backyard, shooting off neon-tinted fireworks in celebration. The collection showed Rick Owens at his best, delivering a polished collection that is undeniably him. The showcase began with Tyrone Dylan’s shredded physique, embraced by an almost non-existent wrapped top and ultra-high pants with an intimate corseted waist. Asymmetrical tops were covered in sheer mesh, hugging the body in all the right places. Leather sleeves hung over bear backs open to the forearms, followed by the designer’s essential tailored waistcoats with flaming shoulder pads and cropped finishes. Oversized blazers had lapels that turned into hoods, while loose shirt dresses were secured by utility belts with dangling chains that swung back and forth. This season, Rick Owens gave a fresh take on his colossal shoe silhouettes, previewing strappy sandals with exposed insteps attached to padded edging around the ankles. Others closely mimicked casts of broken feet while revealing selective shards of skin. Take a closer look at Rick Owens’ SS24 collection in the gallery above and check out more Paris Fashion Week coverage on Hypebeast. Elsewhere, Hed Mayner SS24 puts his own unique spin on your typical ‘boring clothes’.

